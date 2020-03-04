RUMOUR: Microsoft to announce, NEXT WEEK, Xbox cloud ray tracing using AMD RDNA 2 hardware

M

Marees

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
272
Microsoft will be delivering Azure raytracing powered by RDNA 2 hardware. It should be noted, however that this functionality is coming further down the road.

A live demonstration of a forest at the Financial Analyst Day is said to give us a look at live raytraced effects being delivered over an internet connection via Azure. "It's the most mind blowingly realistic forest you have ever seen. Just a camera pan through it, switching between local raytracing and Azure raytracing," writes throwaway03052020. "The difference is staggering. Different seasons. Snow is forming, the deep sun is shining through every single snowflake on screen, casting diffuse shadows. Snow melts, forming puddles and streams, all lighted with a precision that was impossible until now."

https://hothardware.com/news/xbox-series-x-live-demos-radeon-big-navi-amd-analyst-day-rumor
 
M

Marees

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
272
cybereality said:
Believe.
Click to expand...
UnknownSouljer said:
Hrmmm.... I'll just wait until tomorrow to find out if there is anything to be excited about?
Click to expand...

We've been hearing that this could be true so we decided to report on it

According to the post broken down by Twitter user Klobrille, Microsoft will talk about RDNA 2 and how it worked closely with AMD to develop it. However, the company has a lot more up its sleeves. A rain ray tracing video from potentially Forza Motorsport 8 will be shown off alongside a 4K resolution and 120 frames per second (FPS) upgrade to Forza Horizon 4. Lastly, a cloud solution to ray tracing will be revealed that should minimize the load on local hardware as long as the console or gaming rig is connected to the internet.

https://www.windowscentral.com/xbox-series-x-gameplay-footage-may-be-showcased-amd-financial-day
 
M

Marees

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
272
Maybe this is not true. But either way we will know the truth in 24 hrs

UnknownSouljer said:
Hrmmm.... I'll just wait until tomorrow to find out if there is anything to be excited about?
Click to expand...
cybereality said:
Believe.
Click to expand...
Klobrille posted this update: "After further investigation, I've come to the conclusion this specific rumor is very likely not true. I'll not delete the original tweet just for fun. I hope this adds more transparency and I'm sorry for sharing in the first place.

More relevant stuff to come prior to E3 though."

https://twitter.com/klobrille/status/1234880803932459008
 
M

Marees

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
272
Marees said:
Klobrille posted this update: "After further investigation, I've come to the conclusion this specific rumor is very likely not true. I'll not delete the original tweet just for fun. I hope this adds more transparency and I'm sorry for sharing in the first place.
Click to expand...
Klobrille didn’t say what made the rumor wrong but it does show just how easy it was to fool fans. It also shows that until Microsoft makes an official Xbox Series X announcement, fans shouldn’t just listen to every leak

https://www.ccn.com/dont-be-fooled-by-this-xbox-series-x-gameplay-rumor/
 
Darunion

Darunion

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 6, 2010
Messages
4,007
Like those news clips "tune in tonight to find out what you are doing that is putting your kids in danger! Tonight at 10!"
 
Armenius

Armenius

I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
20,900
pendragon1 said:
use " before "and after" like normal or even [-quote](no dash) blah blah blah [/ quote](no space)
Click to expand...
Don't do it that way. Then you have to multiquote and overcomplicate replies. I do this:
Code: 
[indent][i][/i][/indent]
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
16,384
Armenius said:
Don't do it that way. Then you have to multiquote and overcomplicate replies. I do this:
Code: 
[indent][i][/i][/indent]
Click to expand...
that still just looks like someone hit the italics button. most use the quotation marks or a quote box. back on topic...

i dont know how i feel about this cloud stuff. no internet, no gaming.
 
Absalom

Absalom

Gawd
Joined
Oct 3, 2007
Messages
721
pendragon1 said:
i dont know how i feel about this cloud stuff. no internet, no gaming.
Click to expand...
In this particular case, it might not be all or nothing. We just don't know right now. It could be that certain features are cloud dependent or simply cloud assisted. If it's something like dynamic weather, then it's possible the fallback is static weather, thus, game on if your internet drops out. You just get the vanilla experience until the connection is restored.

One has to think some thought was put into this as opposed to some one-off showcase.
 
Absalom

Absalom

Gawd
Joined
Oct 3, 2007
Messages
721
Derangel said:
xCloud is going to be part of Game Pass when it fully launches so I doubt it will be a pay-per-hour deal.
Click to expand...
That just means its subsidized through another service model.

And if that's the case, then Game Pass is certainly going to be a "must have" for XBox Series X owners. The "evolution" of XBox Live Gold.
 
D

DukenukemX

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jan 30, 2005
Messages
4,643
Derangel said:
xCloud is going to be part of Game Pass when it fully launches so I doubt it will be a pay-per-hour deal.
Click to expand...
I'd be funny if this Xbox Cloud Ray-Tracing was powered by Xeon CPU's and not RNDA2. This would make sense to me since Ray-Tracing is branchy code, which usually runs better on CPU's and not GPU's.
 
O

odditory

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 23, 2007
Messages
5,885
More power to them if they pull this off in some meaningful way. I won't even fault them for the bust that was the last time they promised cloud co-processed super duper console graphics.
 
cybereality

cybereality

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2008
Messages
5,054
I think it makes sense. AMD is already providing custom chips for the new Xbox (and ray tracing is confirmed), so it would be natural for them to extend this into their cloud back-end.

AMD may surprise us with their ray-tracing solution. Not sure we will find out tomorrow, but we will know soon enough one way or the other.
 
D

DukenukemX

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jan 30, 2005
Messages
4,643
I think this is a massive mistake. I get that Microsoft is trying to justify their Xbox Live Gold shit but their greed is what killed the Xbox brand. And yes, Xbox is currently a dead console and nothing short of a massive jump start will bring it back to life. With the Xbox One they pulled too much anti-consumerism to the point where it punished those who were faithful to the Xbox brand. The logical step would be for Microsoft to remove the monthly fee to play games online, you know like on PC. Sony screwed up and copied Microsoft and started to charge a fee to go online as well, so this is a good moment to step back from this practice and offer online multiplayer for free.

By offering Ray-Tracing on the cloud means parts of the game is missing because it's on the cloud. This also seems like a shitty bridge between local gaming and cloud gaming. It isn't enough that the Xbox Series X is sounding like a $500-$600+ console, but now Microsoft wants you on that Xbox Live Gold subscription just to get the best graphics. Hopefully just to get the best graphics, because I hope the game isn't playable without the feature.
 
Z

zehoo

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 22, 2004
Messages
283
DukenukemX said:
By offering Ray-Tracing on the cloud means parts of the game is missing because it's on the cloud.
Click to expand...
I don’t see them implementing this. I’m pretty sure they claimed they were going to offload processing into the cloud for the xbox one, it never happened. And it won’t happen here either due to same reason, latency.
 
Armenius

Armenius

I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
20,900
zehoo said:
I don’t see them implementing this. I’m pretty sure they claimed they were going to offload processing into the cloud for the xbox one, it never happened. And it won’t happen here either due to same reason, latency.
Click to expand...
Maybe not for ray tracing, but they are utilizing cloud server processing for Flight Simulator 2020.
 
  • Like
Reactions: zehoo
like this
O

odditory

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 23, 2007
Messages
5,885
Armenius said:
Maybe not for ray tracing, but they are utilizing cloud server processing for Flight Simulator 2020.
Click to expand...
That seems more like cloud storage of map data ala Google Earth, rather than co-processed graphics to make the planes pretty.

You see, my friends, these companies engaged in guerrilla marketing tactics of all-things-cloud are whores that will stop at nothing.

Younger, smoother skin in 7 days, infused with the botanical jojoba essence of The Cloud™
Click to expand...
 
Last edited:
M

Marees

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
272
Updated the title based on the new rumour

Stitch1 said:
Xbox is doing a stream about Series X and xCloud next week on the 18th.

Sony is still holding their cards close to their chest.
Click to expand...
https://hardforum.com/threads/next-gen-consoles.1986494/post-1044521494

https://www.theverge.com/2020/3/10/21173004/microsoft-xbox-series-x-xcloud-plans-features-details-gdc-2020-live-stream


Tom Warren (@tomwarren) Tweeted:

Microsoft is planning to talk more about the Xbox Series X and xCloud in a new live stream next week. We’ll also hear more about DirectX ray tracing.

Details here:
https://t.co/uWdJ84h92F
Click to expand...
https://twitter.com/tomwarren/status/1237376845240246272?s=20

Looks like Xcloud is not a rumor after all, The raytracing performance on cloud is still an unknown at this point tho.
Day 2 - March 18, 2020
Click to expand...
11:40 Xbox Series X + Project xCloud = New Chapter in Gaming
Click to expand...
https://developer.microsoft.com/en-us/games/blog/save-the-dates-game-stack-live-schedule
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top