RUMOUR: Microsoft to announce, NEXT WEEK, Xbox cloud ray tracing using AMD RDNA 2 hardware

I think this is a massive mistake. I get that Microsoft is trying to justify their Xbox Live Gold shit but their greed is what killed the Xbox brand. And yes, Xbox is currently a dead console and nothing short of a massive jump start will bring it back to life. With the Xbox One they pulled too much anti-consumerism to the point where it punished those who were faithful to the Xbox brand. The logical step would be for Microsoft to remove the monthly fee to play games online, you know like on PC. Sony screwed up and copied Microsoft and started to charge a fee to go online as well, so this is a good moment to step back from this practice and offer online multiplayer for free.



By offering Ray-Tracing on the cloud means parts of the game is missing because it's on the cloud. This also seems like a shitty bridge between local gaming and cloud gaming. It isn't enough that the Xbox Series X is sounding like a $500-$600+ console, but now Microsoft wants you on that Xbox Live Gold subscription just to get the best graphics. Hopefully just to get the best graphics, because I hope the game isn't playable without the feature.