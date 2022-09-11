[Rumour] Intel to cut back on Arc discrete GPU

M

Marees

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
1,076
As MLID puts it, Intel just can’t afford to subsidize a division that it feels won’t make the company money for too many years, given the overall difficult fiscal waters the firm is currently navigating.

Now, this may not turn out to be true, so let’s hope that’s the case – but if Arc is to continue, it sounds like it will most probably be in a much more cut-down form than the grander plans of an entire range of laptop and desktop GPUs as put forward with Alchemist. MLID does theorize that maybe we will see a Battlemage discrete product, like some kind of low-end laptop graphics solution, but what we seemingly won’t get is a flourishing range of GPUs to meaningfully challenge AMD and Nvidia.

https://www.techradar.com/news/intel-arc-gpus-could-be-canceled-already

 
D

duronboy

Gawd
Joined
Feb 1, 2003
Messages
518
When I first heard Intel was making cards it turned out to be that FPGA thing someone found in a dumpster. Then Arc came along and I got excited again. And, yet again, my hopes for 3 serious GPU makers ended up in the dumpster.
 
M

madpistol

Gawd
Joined
May 17, 2020
Messages
688
This industry desperately needs competition. Did Intel seriously think they would get it right on their first attempt? I wish they would learn from their mistakes and move forward.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top