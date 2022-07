Intel's dGPU program is being evaluated for continuance. Upper Intel management is concerned about the viability of its dGPU moving forward in a fast changing market given its track record of Alchemist execution currently (...) and the execution of next-gen Battlemage is already extremely questionable. At this time it does not like like [the] data center GPU is on the chopping block - alleged Intel source Click to expand...

They just announced some refocusing in recent time (getting a bit out of some type of memory, drone), I could imagine that it was from the start all about the data center GPU affair and if they could use it down on the dGPU gaming side they would, the rumors:Make quite sense to me.Getting out of GPU like acceleration (outside small iGPU) would be a big news to me, the consumer gaming card depending on what RDNA 3/Lovelace look like and the sum of problem with their current cards..... that it is something they are at least considering to get out of, make sense. Or at least getting out of trying to compete with the latest generation xx70 TI level of performance for gaming.That said could be false, could be perceived that a lot of the issue are with the massive difficulty to compete with decade of optimisation for the pre-Vulkan DX12 days and will slowly matter less and less.