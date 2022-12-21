Rumored AMD RDNA4 Specs Indicate 3.5GHz Clocks, Double RDNA3 Performance

erek
RND4 to be at least double the performance of RDNA3
"As far as main specs go, Navi41 is rumored to offer 144 compute units for a total of 18,432 stream processors if you double their count. For comparison, the RX 7900 XTX has 96 compute units and 6,44 stream processors before doubling them. Navi 42 will offer 96 compute units; the same as the current flagship. The midrange Navi43 will offer 48 CUs. This version hasn’t been released yet for RDNA3, but it’s anticipated to offer 32 compute units. Overall, the leak says that all three GPUs are targeting double the performance of their predecessors. The increases are due to much higher clock speeds, faster memory, improved Infinity Cache, and a variety of architectural changes.
Since AMD has only unveiled two RDNA3 GPUs thus far, it’s likely these GPUs are at least a year away, if not longer. It took two years between RDNA2 and RDNA3, which is the same cadence Nvidia is using. Therefore, we can probably expect these GPUs will arrive for the holiday season of 2024. Obviously, a lot can and will change between now and then. The big question is whether AMD will have moved to the 12-pin 12VHPWR cable by then."
Source: https://www.extremetech.com/gaming/...dicate-3-5ghz-clocks-double-rdna3-performance
