Xbox Series X ‘Windows Mode’

As the name suggests, players will be able to boot up the console to run Windows 10 applications. The mode will effectively transform the console into a PC. More specifically, the rumors suggest the console will be able to run games via both the Steam and Epic Games Store digital storefronts.



While Microsoft opening the Xbox Series X to competitor storefronts is somewhat of a stretch, a Windows Mode might not be as outlandish as it sounds.

How Xbox Game Pass Factors In



Xbox is heavily banking on the continued success of the Xbox Game Pass, which features an array of PC-only titles.

The ability to plays these on the Xbox Series X would expand the appeal of the console to PC gamers considerably.

Rather than having to spend upwards of $1,000 for a decent gaming rig, players could invest in the Series X and experience the best of both worlds.

Italian gaming site Game Experience reports murmurs among those linked to the project that the Xbox Series X will feature a boot mode dubbed Windows Mode details from here :-