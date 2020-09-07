RUMOR: Xbox Series S Price and Design leaked

Leaker Brad Sams (original source for the leaks of Lockhart, XBOX S All-Digital edition, among other things) tweeted out the following picture:
He put up a small article and short YT video on the leak, but really didn't reveal much beyond the picture.
As a refresher: The Series S (codenamed Lockhart) is a less powerful version of the Series X. From this image, it appears like there is no disc drive on the system and the form factor looks similar to the Xbox One S.
My opinion: If this price is true, then the Series S will likely end up cheaper than either model of the PS5, but certainly much weaker than Sony's system. Likely this will be marketed at people who do not have 4K HDR TVs and I would imagine they will very heavily push GamePass with this system. There is also a rumor (from Sams) that xCloud servers will get an update and be based on Series S hardware. That would make sense as the current servers are based off the Xbox One S and it will be easier to stream than full Series X titles.
