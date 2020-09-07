RUMOR: Xbox Series S Price and Design leaked (along with release information for the Series X)

D

Derangel

Leaker Brad Sams (original source for the leaks of Lockhart, XBOX S All-Digital edition, among other things) tweeted out the following picture:

EhW5_eVXgAE5KnL?format=jpg&name=large.jpg

He put up a small article and short YT video on the leak, but really didn't reveal much beyond the picture.

As a refresher: The Series S (codenamed Lockhart) is a less powerful version of the Series X. From this image, it appears like there is no disc drive on the system and the form factor looks similar to the Xbox One S.

My opinion: If this price is true, then the Series S will likely end up cheaper than either model of the PS5, but certainly much weaker than Sony's system. Likely this will be marketed at people who do not have 4K HDR TVs and I would imagine they will very heavily push GamePass with this system. There is also a rumor (from Sams) that xCloud servers will get an update and be based on Series S hardware. That would make sense as the current servers are based off the Xbox One S and it will be easier to stream than full Series X titles.

Edit: Seems like Windows Central is jumping on the leak bandwagon tonight. They previously leaked out accurate Series X specs. Per their article:

November 10th launch for the Series S and Series X.

$499 for the Series X. Both systems will also be part of Microsoft's All Access monthly payment program. $25 a month for the S and $35 a month for the X.
 
SeymourGore

SeymourGore

Decent price (hopefully the X will be $499 and not $599). Doesn't look like there's a optical drive, so the discontinuation of the Digital Edition of S makes more sense.

I like the small, rectangular form factor, however the circle vent is a bit jarring.
 
Zepher

Zepher

SeymourGore said:
Decent price (hopefully the X will be $499 and not $599). Doesn't look like there's a optical drive, so the discontinuation of the Digital Edition of S makes more sense.

I like the small, rectangular form factor, however the circle vent is a bit jarring.
looks like a subwoofer, lol
 
D

Derangel

SeymourGore said:
Decent price (hopefully the X will be $499 and not $599). Doesn't look like there's a optical drive, so the discontinuation of the Digital Edition of S makes more sense.

I like the small, rectangular form factor, however the circle vent is a bit jarring.
I imagine they'll discontinue the entire XB1 line not long after launch. This is the same price as the normal S and cheaper than the One X, yet more powerful than both. No point in having any XB1 systems on store shelves when this is so cheap. Given the price and potential performance of the Series S, it really makes sense why MS pushed internal studios to keep working on XB1 versions of games.
 
D

DukenukemX

Derangel said:
Likely this will be marketed at people who do not have 4K HDR TVs
Which is stupid because not all games run at 4k or 1080p. When you turn on Ray-Tracing you won't be able to achieve 4k easily even with the Xbox Series X, so I can't imagine this being good for the weaker "S". The PS5 at $400 sounds like a better buy. Also "S" is a stupid letter to choose as people can call it Xbox Series Shit.
Derangel said:
I've said it many times before and I'll say it again, in that cloud gaming has no future. Therefore the "S" model has no future. When the pandemic started Netflix and YouTube had to limit the steam quality so the services could function. You don't think cloud gaming won't be effected by this? People already forgot about Geforce Now and Stadia. Nvidia's RTX 3000 series is going to have a feature to reduce latency, which is contradicting of their Geforce Now service.
 
D

Derangel

Staples said:
And what are the specs? Didn't tell us anything,
Rumored specs:

EfsIjXJWAAAmNLc?format=jpg&name=medium.jpg

DukenukemX said:
Which is stupid because not all games run at 4k or 1080p. When you turn on Ray-Tracing you won't be able to achieve 4k easily even with the Xbox Series X, so I can't imagine this being good for the weaker "S". The PS5 at $400 sounds like a better buy. Also "S" is a stupid letter to choose as people can call it Xbox Series Shit.

I've said it many times before and I'll say it again, in that cloud gaming has no future. Therefore the "S" model has no future. When the pandemic started Netflix and YouTube had to limit the steam quality so the services could function. You don't think cloud gaming won't be effected by this? People already forgot about Geforce Now and Stadia. Nvidia's RTX 3000 series is going to have a feature to reduce latency.
I doubt it will even have RT support. I suspect Series S versions of games will be based on Xbox One X versions.

MS including xCloud into GamePass Ultimate gives it the best chance of gaining traction. Whether it will or not guess we'll see. I rather doubt most of the people in the market for a $300 console are going to be buying high-end PC gaming parts.
 
