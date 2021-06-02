rumor: Windows 11 reveal coming June 24th (codename: Sun Valley)

MS has been putting a lot of time and effort into different things Linux for a while now. MS has also been cutting any sort of support and real work on OSes for a while now which is obvious considering after several years MS still hasn't done something as relatively simple as moving Control Panel functions in the Settings panel. MS also can't make a new, reliable filesystem even after trying for close to 20 years and instead patches NTFS over and over.



Everything MS has been doing has been signaling a move away from OS projects especially slashing OS development resources. A move to the Linux kernel and only supporting a Windows desktop environment is the logical move. No more need to worry about all the driver issues, updates and headaches. No more need to worry about legacy OS code.



Ensuring that the more important Windows based programs work with the Linux kernel really won't be that difficult. Wine already exists and a relatively quick and easy way to increase compatibility would be for MS to allow the use of Windows libraries. Keep in mind that Wine for the most part uses reverse engineered libraries. To be officially allowed to use the actual Windows libraries with some help from MS for the transition would make a huge difference. Steam has already been making huge strides with Proton for games in the same vein.



I think the effort required to swap from the NT kernel to the Linux kernel will be a lot smaller than you think especially since it's likely MS has been testing this for years already. MS already has some of their own software on OSX which means there would be no trouble at all for MS to port the software to Linux.



Another additional advantage for the switch would be built in ARM support. Windows for ARM has never succeeded but there's already plenty of support for Linux on ARM.



Swapping Windows to the Linux kernel would in the long save MS a lot of time, effort and resources even if short term effort would need to be increased.