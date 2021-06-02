rumor: Windows 11 reveal coming June 24th (codename: Sun Valley)

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
20,096
The 'next generation' of Windows will be revealed on June 24th

Microsoft has announced that an event showcasing "what's next for Windows" will take place on June 24th

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella called it "one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade" at Microsoft's recent build conference...expectations are definitely high as the Sun Valley update is as close as we'll get to Windows 11 and in a job listing posted in May, Microsoft said it's "on a multi-year journey to revolutionize the Windows UX platform"

https://twitter.com/Windows/status/1400125115765907458
 
AltTabbins

AltTabbins

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 29, 2005
Messages
20,231
A lot of people have been speculating that it will actually be Windows 11. The light that is cast from the Windows logo in the announcement picture is shaped like an 11, and they specifically went out of their way to state that the announcement will be at 11am eastern time, instead of their usual practice of giving the Redmond time.
 
vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
6,496
cybereality said:
$50 says it has something to do with Linux.
I don't think it will be happening any time soon. There would be a lot of work on MS side to make sure people could transition to a Linux based system for windows. It would break so many programs and games with out a robust compatibility layer.

vick1000 said:
Windows as a service will now cost $10 a month or $100 a year.
I am expecting this in the near future. It will probably be less then $10 a month.
 
polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
20,096
AltTabbins said:
A lot of people have been speculating that it will actually be Windows 11. The light that is cast from the Windows logo in the announcement picture is shaped like an 11, and they specifically went out of their way to state that the announcement will be at 11am eastern time, instead of their usual practice of giving the Redmond time.
that would be an interesting twist...

Sun Valley has 2 L's forming the number 11 :D ...now I'm seeing 11 everywhere
 
AltTabbins

AltTabbins

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 29, 2005
Messages
20,231
vegeta535 said:
I am expecting this in the near future. It will probably be less then $10 a month.
I doubt this will happen. People have been saying that since Windows Vista was still a rumor and it's never come true.
 
vick1000

vick1000

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 15, 2007
Messages
2,279
AltTabbins said:
I doubt this will happen. People have been saying that since Windows Vista was still a rumor and it's never come true.
Oh, it WILL happen, just a question of when. I say the timing is about right. With the scamdemic having such a large effect on remote learning, and the recent "hacks" of infrastructure....Oh it's just ripe for a "secure" OS deployment with very high upkeep requirements. It's almost as if we need a mandated change.
 
cybereality

cybereality

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2008
Messages
7,225
vegeta535 said:
I don't think it will be happening any time soon. There would be a lot of work on MS side to make sure people could transition to a Linux based system for windows. It would break so many programs and games with out a robust compatibility layer.
So you want to put $50 on it? I'm serious.
 
SmokeRngs

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - April 2008
Joined
Aug 9, 2001
Messages
17,140
vegeta535 said:
I don't think it will be happening any time soon. There would be a lot of work on MS side to make sure people could transition to a Linux based system for windows. It would break so many programs and games with out a robust compatibility layer.


I am expecting this in the near future. It will probably be less then $10 a month.
MS has been putting a lot of time and effort into different things Linux for a while now. MS has also been cutting any sort of support and real work on OSes for a while now which is obvious considering after several years MS still hasn't done something as relatively simple as moving Control Panel functions in the Settings panel. MS also can't make a new, reliable filesystem even after trying for close to 20 years and instead patches NTFS over and over.

Everything MS has been doing has been signaling a move away from OS projects especially slashing OS development resources. A move to the Linux kernel and only supporting a Windows desktop environment is the logical move. No more need to worry about all the driver issues, updates and headaches. No more need to worry about legacy OS code.

Ensuring that the more important Windows based programs work with the Linux kernel really won't be that difficult. Wine already exists and a relatively quick and easy way to increase compatibility would be for MS to allow the use of Windows libraries. Keep in mind that Wine for the most part uses reverse engineered libraries. To be officially allowed to use the actual Windows libraries with some help from MS for the transition would make a huge difference. Steam has already been making huge strides with Proton for games in the same vein.

I think the effort required to swap from the NT kernel to the Linux kernel will be a lot smaller than you think especially since it's likely MS has been testing this for years already. MS already has some of their own software on OSX which means there would be no trouble at all for MS to port the software to Linux.

Another additional advantage for the switch would be built in ARM support. Windows for ARM has never succeeded but there's already plenty of support for Linux on ARM.

Swapping Windows to the Linux kernel would in the long save MS a lot of time, effort and resources even if short term effort would need to be increased.
 
techie81

techie81

[H]ard for [H]ardware
Joined
Jan 12, 2005
Messages
5,361
SmokeRngs said:
Ensuring that the more important Windows based programs work with the Linux kernel really won't be that difficult. Wine already exists and a relatively quick and easy way to increase compatibility would be for MS to allow the use of Windows libraries. Keep in mind that Wine for the most part uses reverse engineered libraries. To be officially allowed to use the actual Windows libraries with some help from MS for the transition would make a huge difference.
If this really happened, I would use it to my advantage to get the hell off of windows forever!
 
philb2

Weaksauce
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
85
AltTabbins said:
A lot of people have been speculating that it will actually be Windows 11. The light that is cast from the Windows logo in the announcement picture is shaped like an 11, and they specifically went out of their way to state that the announcement will be at 11am eastern time, instead of their usual practice of giving the Redmond time.
11 am Eastern Time = 8 am Pacific Time. Kind of inconvenient for people who live on the West Coast.
 
philb2

Weaksauce
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
85
SmokeRngs said:
MS has been putting a lot of time and effort into different things Linux for a while now. MS has also been cutting any sort of support and real work on OSes for a while now which is obvious considering after several years MS still hasn't done something as relatively simple as moving Control Panel functions in the Settings panel. MS also can't make a new, reliable filesystem even after trying for close to 20 years and instead patches NTFS over and over.

Everything MS has been doing has been signaling a move away from OS projects especially slashing OS development resources. A move to the Linux kernel and only supporting a Windows desktop environment is the logical move. No more need to worry about all the driver issues, updates and headaches. No more need to worry about legacy OS code.

Ensuring that the more important Windows based programs work with the Linux kernel really won't be that difficult. Wine already exists and a relatively quick and easy way to increase compatibility would be for MS to allow the use of Windows libraries. Keep in mind that Wine for the most part uses reverse engineered libraries. To be officially allowed to use the actual Windows libraries with some help from MS for the transition would make a huge difference. Steam has already been making huge strides with Proton for games in the same vein.

I think the effort required to swap from the NT kernel to the Linux kernel will be a lot smaller than you think especially since it's likely MS has been testing this for years already. MS already has some of their own software on OSX which means there would be no trouble at all for MS to port the software to Linux.

Another additional advantage for the switch would be built in ARM support. Windows for ARM has never succeeded but there's already plenty of support for Linux on ARM.

Swapping Windows to the Linux kernel would in the long save MS a lot of time, effort and resources even if short term effort would need to be increased.
Device driver issues will be HUGE. Good for Linux users of course, and may promote use of Linux independent of MS and Windows.

What about Enterprise? What happens to Red Hat? Will MS provide free or low cost migration from Red Hat to their own Linux kernel, just as they did with Win 7 to Win 10 updates.

What impact on Apple devices? Multi-boot?

I would LOVE to be a fly on the wall at the next OS Strategy meeting.
 
DPI

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 20, 2013
Messages
11,624
polonyc2 said:
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella called it "one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade" at Microsoft's recent build conference...expectations are definitely high as the Sun Valley update is as close as we'll get to Windows 11 and in a job listing posted in May, Microsoft said it's "on a multi-year journey to revolutionize the Windows UX platform"

https://twitter.com/Windows/status/1400125115765907458
This is maybe the first time he's uttered the word Windows in about five years. Now he's talking about "revolutionizing the platform".

For the last half decade all he could see was Cloud Cloud Cloud, with Windows deemed this legacy, unnecessary appendage that had no place in his "next ten years" vision/delusion.

Congratulations to him for remembering Windows is still a thing.
 
AltTabbins

AltTabbins

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 29, 2005
Messages
20,231
Microsoft released a music video of all the Windows sounds slowed down and mixed into a low-fi track. It’s exactly 11 minutes long. Everything considered, I’m expecting it to be Windows 11. With that said, I don’t know what to expect. I didn’t hate windows 10, but let’s be honest… most of us would be on 7 if it was still supported. The jumps from 7, 8, 8.1, and then 10 were all in a direction nobody but Microsoft wanted. I’m still excited to see where it goes but the only way I’ll be happy is if they remove “apps”, made a desktop version completely devoid of tablet functionality, and completely stripped telemetry/ads. My best guess though is that they are going to enhance all of those things and try and convince us that we want that stuff.
 
cybereality

cybereality

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2008
Messages
7,225
Yeah, signs are Windows 11. Honestly Win 10 is pretty good, never understood the hold out on 7. And if you really don't trust MS, then you can't trust they are not tracking you even with the telemetry off.

And if you go through the trouble of hacking Windows to really remove all that stuff, at that point just use Linux.
 
ManofGod

ManofGod

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 4, 2007
Messages
12,348
cybereality said:
Yeah, signs are Windows 11. Honestly Win 10 is pretty good, never understood the hold out on 7. And if you really don't trust MS, then you can't trust they are not tracking you even with the telemetry off.

And if you go through the trouble of hacking Windows to really remove all that stuff, at that point just use Linux.
I see no signs that it will be Windows 11 but, I do think it would just be called Microsoft Windows from here on out.
 
P

philb2

Weaksauce
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
85
cybereality said:
Yeah, signs are Windows 11. Honestly Win 10 is pretty good, never understood the hold out on 7. And if you really don't trust MS, then you can't trust they are not tracking you even with the telemetry off.

And if you go through the trouble of hacking Windows to really remove all that stuff, at that point just use Linux.
I would, if all my programs, including Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom, ran under Linux. On the Adobe forums, there are lots of requests for Linux support, which Adobe has simply ignored.

Then there are programs for me like Quicken and MS Office Pro Plus, which I use on a daily basis. For business reasons, I have to stay with actual MS Office. Plus iTunes, and who even remembers what else.
 
philb2

Weaksauce
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
85
jerry8169 said:
And it'll be 10AM where it really matters, so what's your point?
Uh, lots of tech people live in the Pacific time zone, including MS employees and untold numbers of tech people in Seattle, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, San Jose, and points south.
 
jerry8169

jerry8169

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 1, 2020
Messages
189
philb2 said:
Uh, lots of tech people live in the Pacific time zone, including MS employees and untold numbers of tech people in Seattle, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, San Jose, and points south.
Lot's of tech people live and work in the Central time zone as well.
 
GoldenTiger

Fully [H]
Joined
Dec 2, 2004
Messages
21,060
philb2 said:
I would, if all my programs, including Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom, ran under Linux. On the Adobe forums, there are lots of requests for Linux support, which Adobe has simply ignored.

Then there are programs for me like Quicken and MS Office Pro Plus, which I use on a daily basis. For business reasons, I have to stay with actual MS Office. Plus iTunes, and who even remembers what else.
As a one man band game dev, tons of things don't work on Linux for me. Plus, gaming in general lacks on Linux, particularly mmorpgs which are my favorites.
 
philb2

Weaksauce
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
85
GoldenTiger said:
As a one man band game dev, tons of things don't work on Linux for me. Plus, gaming in general lacks on Linux, particularly mmorpgs which are my favorites.
Nothing wrong with Linux (or UNIX). Early in my career I worked for a UNIX business workstation company that had their own UNIX based on System III and the bsd 4.1 extensions. I loved it compared to CP/M or DOS. About that same time, I borrowed the 20+ install floppies for Microsoft Xenix, which ran on the IBM PC AT I had just bought. Then years later I worked for Sun Microsystems, with Solaris. So I'm no stranger to UNIX, etc, get a computer to run applications of all kinds, including games. Like it or not, Microsoft won that one, which is why this June 24 event is so important.

At with so many people working from home, they probably don't want to have to be up and dressed, etc, by 8 am. Yeah, there are tech workers in the Midwest, but I'll guess that there are more tech workers in just San Jose, CA than all of Central Time zone.
 
polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
20,096
as Microsoft prepares to unveil the "next generation of Windows," it has set an end date for Windows 10 Pro and Home support-- October 14, 2025...this seemingly confirms that Microsoft will be unveiling a new version of Windows on June 24th...it might (and probably will) be called Windows 11, or perhaps just Windows or something else...but whatever Microsoft is cooking up, it appears to be more than a simple update to Windows 10...
 
Bowman15

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 7, 2015
Messages
1,676
ManofGod said:
I see no signs that it will be Windows 11 but, I do think it would just be called Microsoft Windows from here on out.
Microsoft Windows, then Microsoft Windows 360, then Microsoft Windows X, then Microsoft Windows One X and lastly back to Microsoft Windows.

Just like Windows 10 was it from here on out.
 
polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
20,096
Windows 11 screenshots leak, show new Start menu and more

App icons are now centered on the taskbar, with a new Start button and menu. The Start menu is a simplified version of what currently exists in Windows 10, without Live Tiles...

https://www.theverge.com/2021/6/15/22535123/microsoft-windows-11-leak-screenshots-start-menu

windows11_2.jpg
 
