Rumor: Sony Purchase of Demon’s Souls Developer Bluepoint Games Coming Soon

Bluepoint Games- the Texas-based remake specialists have been more-or-less a PlayStation second party for years now, having created remakes and remasters of Gravity Rush, Shadow of the Colossus, and Demon’s Souls...with rival Microsoft snapping up every free studio they can, many have wondered why Sony hasn’t locked down a valuable partner like Bluepoint...well, it seems like they may be doing just thataccording to a new rumor from user MarsipanRumpan on the ResetEra forums, Sony and Bluepoint Games are finalizing a deal and the purchase will likely be announced soon...word is, developing the Demon’s Souls remake was a “final test” of sorts and Sony is now convinced they’d be a worthy first-party developer...if the deal does in fact happen, Bluepoint apparently hopes to create their own original IP, although they’ll likely continue working on remakes and in technical support roles as well...