Rumor: Sony Purchase of Demon’s Souls Developer Bluepoint Games Coming Soon

Bluepoint Games- the Texas-based remake specialists have been more-or-less a PlayStation second party for years now, having created remakes and remasters of Gravity Rush, Shadow of the Colossus, and Demon’s Souls...with rival Microsoft snapping up every free studio they can, many have wondered why Sony hasn’t locked down a valuable partner like Bluepoint...well, it seems like they may be doing just that

according to a new rumor from user MarsipanRumpan on the ResetEra forums, Sony and Bluepoint Games are finalizing a deal and the purchase will likely be announced soon...word is, developing the Demon’s Souls remake was a “final test” of sorts and Sony is now convinced they’d be a worthy first-party developer...if the deal does in fact happen, Bluepoint apparently hopes to create their own original IP, although they’ll likely continue working on remakes and in technical support roles as well...

https://www.resetera.com/threads/rumor-sony-to-acquire-bluepoint-games-very-soon.324523/
 
Not a fan of exclusives. In general PC gamers seem to get everything but Nintendo games these days, but I assume Sony will keep some on Playstation only and delay others. Would prefer if they were on all platforms. Seemed like we were in a good era where that was the case except a few games.
 
Flogger23m said:
Not a fan of exclusives. In general PC gamers seem to get everything but Nintendo games these days, but I assume Sony will keep some on Playstation only and delay others. Would prefer if they were on all platforms. Seemed like we were in a good era where that was the case except a few games.
Well bluepoint only remade playstations games. I really did t see Demons souls going to PC anytime soon if ever. Buy out or not. Sony holds all the rights to games Bluepoint remade and has final say if they end up on pc or not.
 
