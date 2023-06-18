RUMOR: Sapphire Rapids Xeon-W for HEDT and Workstation slated for Q4 2023 - 1H 2024?

Say what you will about Chinese leaksters. Sometimes they're right, sometimes it's just bullshots to get clicks. I'll leave you to decide. But if there is any market that's all but been cannibalized by recent mainstream desktop iterations it's HEDT. I got my first taste of HEDT with a previous X99 rig that has since been given a good home. I now know why some of you paid top dollar for this kit. Even years after the original seller moved on it served me well in all but two games I'd play that were both single core, IPC intensive. If it wasn't for that I'd probably still be on X99 even today. That said, some fresh parts in this segment, even if they carry the Xeon name, will be most welcome to those who can use all the P-cores they can get their hands on.Thoughts?