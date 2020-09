KazeoHin said: This is not hard to do.



Step one

"I have major information" or "RUMOUR!?!?"



Step two

"I don't know if this is true but I was told by an industry source..."



Step three

*make something up* Click to expand...

MAJOR RUMOR ANNOUNCEMENT

There is a possibility that an UNBELIEVABLE industry leak has occurred.

And because of this potential information, DISRUPTION is at hand.

[[Nvidia produces video cards,]]

[[And AMD does too.]]

[[But on the 17th of this month,]]

[[Nvidia will release theirs first.]]

Alright, let me try.While talking to what may have been a deep industry source, I was told this:But I am forced to write it as a limerick to maintain credibility.