Rumor on the Street Intel Gaudi2 Getting an AI Accelerator Super Cluster

Pretty sweet AI Acceleration Super Cluster
"For companies with AI accelerators, the challenge is simple. AI developers will all use NVIDIA. To get companies to switch, they need to have confidence that Intel’s solution can scale to huge numbers of accelerators to train large models. NVIDIA already has that confidence.
Final WordsIntel has a unique opportunity here. Intel is trying to build demand for Gaudi2 by placing it in the Intel Developer Cloud. With NVIDIA’s price increases and supply constraints, Intel has a number of ways to win with this AI supercluster.
If this Developer Cloud solution is built out to thousands of AI accelerators, then Intel has another opportunity for developing not just a hardware sales angle, but also an AI-as-a-service solution for companies struggling to get physical NVIDIA GPUs or GPU quotas on major cloud providers. There is going to be an opportunity over the next few quarters for anyone who has AI accelerators that are already deployed and accessible or that can be deployed quickly. The big question is whether Intel will use the Gaudi2 cluster purely as a sales tool, or monetize it directly as an as-a-service model.
Perhaps the most important question is how will Intel turn this large cluster into demand and revenue for its AI accelerator business over the next few quarters."
Source: https://www.servethehome.com/rumor-...tting-an-ai-accelerator-super-cluster-nvidia/