Rumor : Nvidia's RTX 3080 Ti Might Also Have A Mining Limiter

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/rtx-3080-ti-3070-ti-ethereum-limiter
"A well-known leaker with a stellar track record believes that Nvidia is planning to extend its Ethereum mining limiter, currently found in the RTX 3060 12GB, into the rumored RTX 3080 Ti. VideoCardz has also confirmed that Nvidia informed AIB partners that the mining limiter would be coming to the RTX 3080 Ti, making rumors for the existence of the RTX 3080 Ti even more likely".
I would hope for the sake of the PC Gaming community that this turns out to be true.
