Rumor - massive leak from Geforce Now of unannounced games

B

Blade-Runner

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 25, 2013
Messages
3,681
https://www.resetera.com/threads/xp...ar-steam-helldivers-2-dolphin-emu-etc.485728/

Possibly complete bullshit, but fun to dream of finally playing God of War and Ghosts of Tsushima on PC. Worth noting that the list contains heaps of titles that were announced but since cancelled.

hXXps://gist.github.com/xPaw/6a42aafd3c9d19b3ceab2e90b5a37cd2

1631534528598.png


No Bloodborne...must be real. :cry:
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
27,487
I would not get too excited about possible PC versions coming. Nintendo has been rolling out some games through the service in other parts of the world, but you're still just streaming the Nintendo game.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top