(RUMOR) Konami is set to revive Metal Gear, Castlevania and Silent Hill

After restructuring its game division earlier this year, anonymous insiders reporting to Video Games Chronicle revealed that Konami is working to revive it's most well-known franchises. Castlevania is supposedly already being worked on internally, while Metal Gear has been outsourced to Virtuos. Virtuos is the largest independent game development house in the world, headquartered in Singapore, and has their fingers in a lot of titles. Silent Hill was supposedly to be revealed at this year's E3, but Konami ran into a "timing" issue.
https://www.videogameschronicle.com...evive-metal-gear-castlevania-and-silent-hill/
