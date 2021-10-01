(RUMOR) Konami is set to revive Metal Gear, Castlevania and Silent Hill

Armenius

Armenius

Jan 28, 2014
After restructuring its game division earlier this year, anonymous insiders reporting to Video Games Chronicle revealed that Konami is working to revive it's most well-known franchises. Castlevania is supposedly already being worked on internally, while Metal Gear has been outsourced to Virtuos. Virtuos is the largest independent game development house in the world, headquartered in Singapore, and has their fingers in a lot of titles. Silent Hill was supposedly to be revealed at this year's E3, but Konami ran into a "timing" issue.

https://www.videogameschronicle.com...evive-metal-gear-castlevania-and-silent-hill/
 
N

Nobu

Jun 7, 2007
Revive? Metal Gear never died. :p
Edit: for that matter, neither did Castlevania...
 
V

vegeta535

Jul 19, 2013
Nobu said:
Revive? Metal Gear never died. :p
Edit: for that matter, neither did Castlevania...
It died when Kojima left. Did you not see Metal Gear Survive? I don't have a problem if someone new headed up development but who does Konami have now?
 
N

Nobu

Jun 7, 2007
vegeta535 said:
It died when Kojima left. Did you not see Metal Gear Survive? I don't have a problem if someone new headed up development but who does Konami have now?
Haven't played any since 5, last I played was 3 iirc.
 
F

Flogger23m

Jun 19, 2009
vegeta535 said:
No just no. Konami needs to just sell off the IPs. I don't trust anything coming out of them.
Despite being over rated and a bit wacky, I did like MGSV. I'd like to see a remake of Metal Gear 1 and 2. But it sounds like the first game will be centered around MGS 3. Not sure if that means a new game or a remake of it. They also talk about remasters of the original games, which would be fairly underwhelming. I'd hope they would modernize them from the ground up. Think RE2 Remake.

But farming out these games to various studios? Might work, but might flop. Doesn't instill the most confidence.
 
E

evhvis

Feb 12, 2021
Flogger23m said:
Despite being over rated and a bit wacky, I did like MGSV. I'd like to see a remake of Metal Gear 1 and 2. But it sounds like the first game will be centered around MGS 3. Not sure if that means a new game or a remake of it. They also talk about remasters of the original games, which would be fairly underwhelming. I'd hope they would modernize them from the ground up. Think RE2 Remake.

But farming out these games to various studios? Might work, but might flop. Doesn't instill the most confidence.
Would be interesting to see how a remake of top down view games would look today. Everything would have to be remade from the botttom up and wonder if they would still be 2d in a remake or if they would try to transfer them to the same style as MGS1 and onwards. Personally I would like to see MGS1 remade with more modern controls. While the game is one of my all time favorites, the controls have not aged well which becomes painfully obvious whenever I do open the game.
 
F

Flogger23m

Jun 19, 2009
evhvis said:
Would be interesting to see how a remake of top down view games would look today. Everything would have to be remade from the botttom up and wonder if they would still be 2d in a remake or if they would try to transfer them to the same style as MGS1 and onwards.
I'd assume it would be a fully 3D game, not a top down thing. That is why a remake is worthwhile though. It would actually be different, and I am sure a lot of MGS fans would play it for the story which will likely be expanded as well. Being able to experience the first games in the series without feeling extremely out of date would be nice. I never played the original MGS games, but I assume a remake would play like a mix between Splinter Cell and MGSV.
 
E

evhvis

Feb 12, 2021
Flogger23m said:
I'd assume it would be a fully 3D game, not a top down thing. That is why a remake is worthwhile though. It would actually be different, and I am sure a lot of MGS fans would play it for the story which will likely be expanded as well. Being able to experience the first games in the series without feeling extremely out of date would be nice. I never played the original MGS games, but I assume a remake would play like a mix between Splinter Cell and MGSV.
Not sure how I would feel about MG1 and MG2 being re-made in 3d as they would be a completely different games, basically a reboot. MGS1 would be nice though as it is in 3d, but could would be nice with a more "modern" version of it with regards to controls, graphics and similar.
 
T

twonunpackmule

Sep 27, 2005
evhvis said:
Would be interesting to see how a remake of top down view games would look today. Everything would have to be remade from the botttom up and wonder if they would still be 2d in a remake or if they would try to transfer them to the same style as MGS1 and onwards. Personally I would like to see MGS1 remade with more modern controls. While the game is one of my all time favorites, the controls have not aged well which becomes painfully obvious whenever I do open the game.
It's actually still okay. I just did a replay of it. A bit of tweaking...will solve that. However, it doesn't need a huge overall for the kind of game it was. Remember they did a straight up "remake" for Twin Snakes, and most agree that it isn't very good. The main issue is that the game wasn't made for the new "modern control scheme" thus broke the game as the AI did not know how to react to the MGS2 style move set.
 
T

twonunpackmule

Sep 27, 2005
evhvis said:
Not sure how I would feel about MG1 and MG2 being re-made in 3d as they would be a completely different games, basically a reboot. MGS1 would be nice though as it is in 3d, but could would be nice with a more "modern" version of it with regards to controls, graphics and similar.
I think the concept of MG1 and MG2 being remade is the best case for a remake of any of the games. Especially, if they just did it as one title. Though, I'd prefer the games to be made more in line with MGS. However, the MG1 and MG2 ports on the MGS3 Subsistence is the best way to play them. Even emulated it's hard to get that control scheme they used.

The biggest hurdle would be if they'd do justice to the VA or not. I would hate for Keither Sutherland to be used again.
 
