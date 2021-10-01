(RUMOR) Konami is set to revive Metal Gear, Castlevania and Silent Hill

Flogger23m said: Despite being over rated and a bit wacky, I did like MGSV. I'd like to see a remake of Metal Gear 1 and 2. But it sounds like the first game will be centered around MGS 3. Not sure if that means a new game or a remake of it. They also talk about remasters of the original games, which would be fairly underwhelming. I'd hope they would modernize them from the ground up. Think RE2 Remake.



But farming out these games to various studios? Might work, but might flop. Doesn't instill the most confidence.

Would be interesting to see how a remake of top down view games would look today. Everything would have to be remade from the botttom up and wonder if they would still be 2d in a remake or if they would try to transfer them to the same style as MGS1 and onwards. Personally I would like to see MGS1 remade with more modern controls. While the game is one of my all time favorites, the controls have not aged well which becomes painfully obvious whenever I do open the game.