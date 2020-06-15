(Rumor) AMD to delay Ryzen 4000 (Zen3) until January 2021 due to Zen2 success

Chimpee said: Not surprise by the decision as we have the XT release for the 3000 series. If Intel isn't competing, no need to rush it. Click to expand...

SeymourGore said: Sounds like they're activating "Market Leader Mode".



I need to search my feelings before I can say how I feel about this. Understandable, but not very fun. Click to expand...

I think it depends on what is going on in the background. If this gives them more time to prepare 4000 series Ryzens making them even better at launch, I think it's a sound strategy.Otherwise, I'm a little concerned. They have a limited window to cement their newfound leadership. Once Intel fixes their process mess and gets off of 14+++++++++ they are in for a real challenge. The question is if it wouldn't make more sense to take even more market share now and build up their war chest so they are better prepared for the future. Then again, if they feel they have gained all the market share they are going to gain already with 3000 and 3000 xt, and that launching 4000 sooner won't gain them any further inroads, then this could be the right approach.Well, I've been saying this forever.I know we like thinking of AMD as the adorable underdog which supports open standards and fair pricing, but in the end they are a corporation like any other, and when they are in the position, they will do things like enter "market leader mode" and release products at higher prices, just like Intel and Nvidia. Just like they did the last time in the k8 dual core era. It may seem funny now, but back in 2005 (just before Intel caught with the Core2 Duo) it was crazy for the time that AMD was selling $1000+ dual core Athlon 64's, especially considering just 2-3 years earlier, you could buy the fastest CPU they sold for ~$250...AMD is a corporation like any other, looking to maximize shareholder returns. They are not your friend.