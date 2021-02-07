Rumor: 3080Ti with 12Gb Vram to launch in April

NVIDIA has allegedly changed the specifications for its upcoming high-end RTX 3080 Ti graphics card once again. We were actually in a process of confirming the specs that we received, when @kopite7kimi, the person who leaked GA100/GA102 specs months ahead of launch, has now shared exactly what we have been hearing.



The most recent update to the NVIDIA product roadmap lists GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 12GB coming in April.