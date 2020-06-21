Rumor: 3080 31% faster than 2080 Ti

imsirovic5
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Jun 21, 2011
- Messages
- 115
I know the source is highly questionable, but interesting speculation:
https://wccftech.com/nvidia-rtx-3080-time-spy-benchmarks/
https://wccftech.com/nvidia-rtx-3080-time-spy-benchmarks/
30% increase seems very possible to me, and as usual AMD will be trailing by a fair bit. Well get exciting cards from both camps this year i think.I know the source is highly questionable, but interesting speculation:
https://wccftech.com/nvidia-rtx-3080-time-spy-benchmarks/
Original source is Hardware LeaksOn videocardz they mention the model is unknown. Could be rtx 3090, 3080ti 3060. Who knows.