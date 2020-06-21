Rumor: 3080 31% faster than 2080 Ti

D

DF-1

2[H]4U
On videocardz they mention the model is unknown. Could be rtx 3090, 3080ti 3060. Who knows.
 
N

NeoNemesis

2[H]4U
Shaping up to be an exciting year for video cards. Can’t wait to see what Intel has in store too. Hopefully it isn’t shit and we get 3 competitors in this space.
 
M

Marees

Limp Gawd
