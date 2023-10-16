[RTX4090] MSI Suprim X fan grinding

S

sblantipodi

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 29, 2010
Messages
3,728
Hi,
my RTX4090 MSI Suprim X started making a very bothersome noise when fans rump up over 90%.

If I manually stop one fan the noise stops, so I'm pretty sure that it's one of the three fans.

Is there a way to workaround this problem or should I RMA the card?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top