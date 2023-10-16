[RTX4090] MSI Suprim X fan grinding

sblantipodi
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Aug 29, 2010
- Messages
- 3,728
Hi,
my RTX4090 MSI Suprim X started making a very bothersome noise when fans rump up over 90%.
If I manually stop one fan the noise stops, so I'm pretty sure that it's one of the three fans.
Is there a way to workaround this problem or should I RMA the card?
my RTX4090 MSI Suprim X started making a very bothersome noise when fans rump up over 90%.
If I manually stop one fan the noise stops, so I'm pretty sure that it's one of the three fans.
Is there a way to workaround this problem or should I RMA the card?