rtx4070 OC version is on way

I went and did the jump!
My old RTX2070s is going into a plastic show from EVGA . I will display with pride from our old trusted company that i am see to go.
I moved over to a asus OC RTX4070 2 fan model coming in a few days from amazon.asus dual fan OC RTX4070
I hate this biden inflation pricing but I am so ready to get a new card for dlss3 and 4k playing.
I just saved my money over time to buy outright with cash down.
