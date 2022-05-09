RTX3080/3090 heat exhaust output

The heat from the heatsink should never be enough to damage wiring on its own. If the hottest component on the card is 100 degrees celsius, the air coming off the heatsink can't ever be warmer than that.



More likely is that you're hearing from miners who use cheap risers with wiring of insuffient size or quality for the current the card draws. That wire then gets really hot, and damages the insulation. I guess it's possible for this to happen with a single card in a gaming machine, but if that's what's happening, it's the result of poor quality cables from the power supply, and not heat coming off of the heatsink.