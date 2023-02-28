RTX Video Super Resolution Out Now; Testing Shows Significantly Sharper Results

The AI-based technology was unveiled at CES 2023 when NVIDIA promised that RTX VSR could upscale 1440p (or lower, down all the way to the minimum of 360p) resolution videos up to 4K with near-native quality...the technology combines software (AI algorithms) and hardware (RTX Tensor Cores) to enhance the clarity and sharpness of videos watched through the Chrome and Edge browsers, provided you have updated them to version 110.0.5481.105 and 110.0.1587.56, respectively...it achieves this goal by upscaling the resolution and cleaning up compression artifactsIn our testing, we checked out the same Twitch video FullHD recording (Avalanche Software's Tech Test feat. Guest Host!) on both Chrome and Mozilla Firefox, which doesn't support RTX Video Super Resolution...as you can see, alt-tabbing between the two windows shows an immediately noticeable sharper picture when using Chrome...everything, from the faces of the hosts to the finer details in the background, including the sword's pommel, is much clearer with the enhancement provided by RTX VSR at the maximum level of qualitythis could be a game-changer for Netflix users who don't care about HDR or Dolby Vision and would like to watch content in near-4K quality without having to pay for the increasingly expensive Premium plan...