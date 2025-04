KazeoHin said: Honestly, not a lot of wealthy normies will buy it simply because it doesn't say its fastest at gaming Click to expand...

The Marketing for the Titan RTX was aimed at research and AI, not gaming. But the extreme enthusiasts were still buying it for gaming purposes.Even though it was priced at $2500 which was double that of the 2080 Ti of the time which was priced at $1300.Also the Titan RTX also had double the memory at 24GB vs the Ti's 11GB.I'm not arguing this card is for normies. I'm saying the people who dropped 3k like it was nothing for the 5090 might spend even more to get an even higher end card.Not sure the pricing on this new RTX Pro 6000 but I'm guessing it will at least Cost Double that of the 5090 based on previous Titan vs 'consumer card' trends.96GB of VRAM though! Can we say 8K gaming?