Auer
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2018
- Messages
- 1,500
RTX Global Illumination SDK Now Available
March 22, 2020
CommentsShare
The RTX Global Illumination (RTXGI) SDK is now available. With the RTXGI SDK, game developers and artists can leverage the power of ray tracing to achieve multi-bounce global illumination without bake times, light leaks, or prohibitive run-time performance requirements.
RTXGI is supported on any DXR-enabled GPU, and is an ideal starting point to bring the benefits of ray tracing to your games and applications.
If you’re a developer, you’ll benefit from a fully managed data structure that supports any material and lighting model. The SDK provides optimized memory layouts and compute shaders, support for multiple coordinate systems, and hooks for engine and gameplay events to prioritize lighting updates.
If you’re an artist, you’ll be able to speed up your workflow significantly, thanks to real-time lighting updates in-game and in-editor. No UV parameterization or probe blockers are needed, and early access features provide automatic probe placement and dynamic performance optimization.
https://news.developer.nvidia.com/announcing-nvidia-rtxgi-sdk/
March 22, 2020
CommentsShare
The RTX Global Illumination (RTXGI) SDK is now available. With the RTXGI SDK, game developers and artists can leverage the power of ray tracing to achieve multi-bounce global illumination without bake times, light leaks, or prohibitive run-time performance requirements.
RTXGI is supported on any DXR-enabled GPU, and is an ideal starting point to bring the benefits of ray tracing to your games and applications.
If you’re a developer, you’ll benefit from a fully managed data structure that supports any material and lighting model. The SDK provides optimized memory layouts and compute shaders, support for multiple coordinate systems, and hooks for engine and gameplay events to prioritize lighting updates.
If you’re an artist, you’ll be able to speed up your workflow significantly, thanks to real-time lighting updates in-game and in-editor. No UV parameterization or probe blockers are needed, and early access features provide automatic probe placement and dynamic performance optimization.
https://news.developer.nvidia.com/announcing-nvidia-rtxgi-sdk/