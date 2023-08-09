RTX 5xxx / RX 8xxx speculation

Continuing on for the third time :)
Last thread RTX 4xxx / RX 7xxx

New high end probably about 30-35% faster at 4k and high-end and cheaper. But not at 3080 price. I think 5080 will hit closer to $999.
AMD more competitive this time around.
This gen was an anomaly, Nvidia released 4090 because they expected AMD to be more competitive.
New cards coming out in April-May 2025.
 
TSMC 3nm wafer cost is up 25% over 5/4nm. Blackwell is supposed to be on TSMC 3nm. Video card prices will not be improving.
 
