RTX 5090 Performance, Benchmarking, Overclocking and Cooling Thread

Blackstone
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Mar 8, 2007
- Messages
- 4,122
What upgrades are you making to get ready for the 5090?
Last edited:
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
You pretty much bought the newest stuff available, it's just about guaranteed you'll be good for 4 years. The only thing that might suck is if you buy the 5080 and it's still 16gb.I’m curious to see how it handles Path Tracing. I will play these games for the first time after getting the card:
Cyberpunk
Indiana Jones.
I’m hoping I’m set for 4 years with this system.
Everything but gripes about pricing is fair game here!
09:20 AM EST, 01/03/2025 (MT Newswires) -- Nvidia (NVDA) is expected to announce new gaming products at the upcoming CES tech show, while investors will seek updates on the path of the company's generative artificial intelligence sales, Wedbush Securities said in a client note.
The brokerage believes the key questions facing the chipmaker include the expected sales trajectory of Blackwell, a generative AI system, over the next few quarters amid concerns that original design manufacturers may take longer to reach full production capacity. However, Wedbush doubts the company will address the issue since it mainly impacts revenue timing.
Investors will also focus on when AI-based consumer applications will emerge and gain widespread adoption as these are expected to benefit the company and "drive upgrade cycles across hardware with ramifications for our entire universe," according to the brokerage.
Nvidia's most "prominent" announcement at the event, which is scheduled to begin on Jan. 7, is expected to be regarding its 50xx series graphics processing units, Wedbush said. The brokerage believes that the impact of the announcement will be "potentially more significant" for other participants in the gaming hardware segment if Nvidia's new parts drive a gaming PC refresh cycle.
The chipmaker is also expected to offer more details about its Jetson Thor robotics program, as well as an update on its autonomous driving product sets. "While we see (Nvidia's) work on these fronts as compelling (with markets arguably eventually large enough to move the revenue needle for Nvidia), we also believe it will take significant time for both areas to develop," Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson wrote in the note.
Blah, blah, blah…
Translation: the new 50xx cards will give you better frame rates and slightly better RTX performance.
Also, saying we can’t talk about the cost of these cards is absurd. The cost is fundamental to the discussion.
I agree the 3090 is starting to show its age. Got my CPU upgraded, Just waiting on the 5090 now.I'm going to get a new motherboard and processor. That's about all I'm going to do. I'll have to get a different water block for the CPU as I'm going to go with the 9800X3D. Aside from that, I'm keeping everything else. As for whether I'll go with the 5080 or 5090, it will really depend on how far apart they are specs wise and what the prices are.
I'm rocking a 3090 and its showing its age.
It might not be more expensive. We'll find out soon enough though.I can say the same thing to price talk. Blah blah blah it will be more expensive end of story. The problem with price talk is that it turns into constant financial advice discussions that has nothing to do with the GPU itself. Nobody gives a shit what other people do with their money and they shouldn't try to pretend to.
It might not be more expensive. We'll find out soon enough though.
Saying we can't talk about the politics that make games crap is absurd. It's fundamental to the discussion. (I couldn't help myself.)Also, saying we can’t talk about the cost of these cards is absurd. The cost is fundamental to the discussion.
Just think boys, one month from now we'll all be gaming on our shiny new 5090 FEs we totally got for MSRP! I am so excite.
Flippers aren't typically homeless you do realize, right? P. S. If they have the cash and want it, don't tell people what to do . I'll get it for msrp though personally.Please do not purchase from a scalper. It's very harmful to the community. I understand many of you can spend upwards of $9,999 on a GPU but even at that price it's not worth it to give extra money to a scalper. There's better ways to help those people instead of just giving them money. Local shelters and volunteer programs are much more beneficial.
You're going all in. Hope to see you get one and looking forward to your results!What upgrades have you made to prepare for RTX5090/5080?
So far I have done:
Intel 8700K -> AMD Ryzen 9800X3D at 5.4 GHz
32GB DDR 4 2600 to 64 GB DDR5 6000
850 Seasonic Prime to 1300 Watt Seasonic Prime (was having stability issues on old PSU)
Upgrade to 870E chipset board (Asus Hero)
Added 4TB 990 Pro NVME
I’m thinking Founders Edition for sure to keep case temps low. Good run with 3090 since 2020 but it is time for a major upgrade!
I think you're safe, if it held the 4090 previously. It's gonna be a whopper, (not the Burger King kind!) but I doubt any bigger than that.If you guys want to speculate and gripe, can we talk about the SIZE of the card? I’m hoping my Silverstone FT01 from 2009 (Aluminum, baby) can handle it without me taking aviation sheers to it!
Yap same here. I got mine at MSRP at launch.I got a 3090 at MSRP at launch….
Got my 3080 evga aio cooled for sub msrp a couple of months after launch.Yap same here. I got mine at MSRP at launch.
So I have ignored 4090 because I didn’t see the need, but just looked at videos and saw Path Traced Indiana Jones and Cyberpunk hitting as high as 50-70 fps at 4K DLSS quality. That is pretty respectable, so maybe 5090 will hit the magic 120fps in those titles? That would be pretty epic. It seems like baseline expectations for FPS targets have moved on from 60fps to more like 120, so maybe NVIDIA designed the card with that in mind.
Magic eight ball says likely, when raytracing is used. I think we're in for a surprise...Maybe even more with DLSS 4.0?
My current 3090 I got direct from EVGA. The 5090 IDK I would guess MSI or ASUS will have an AIO version. I would lean towards MSI only because I am sure ASUS will be higher priced and I have not heard anything good about their RMAs. I am sure I will go back and forth about buying a 5090 once I see the prices. Though I won't want to spend that kind of money I am kind of itching to buy a new graphics card (really a new rig also but not really a priority) so I am leaning towards getting one.From who?
Some of us buy the absolute fastest hardware money can buy and the price is basically irrelevant.
Hope you are right. That would be epic.
Some games I will likely play for the first time on this card:
1. Witcher IV: Lilac and Pathtracing
2. GTA 6 (PC version is inevitable)
3. Battlefield ___ (Show me some pathtracing!)
4. DCS World (Maybe in VR?)
5. Half-Life 3 (Yeah I’m going there.)
6. Cyberpunk (Never played it)
7. Indiana Jones (Saving it)
What did I miss that is in the pipe?
If only I knew something about how reviews were done.Virtually every gaming site on the internet will discuss the price of the card when they look at it.
Steve Burke will. Digital Foundry will. No site on the planet will dissect this card and say nothing about the price.
No hardware site will ever say: “… and we know that you guys only buy the absolute fastest hardware money can buy and that for you the price is irrelevant… so, of course, we’re not even going to discuss the price.”
In a review, discussions about price are absolutely important for placing a piece of hardware in its proper context. However, this thread isn't a review of the RTX 5090 is it? You were the one who wanted the political discussion taken out of the Dragon Age: Veilguard threads and any other thread about a game where the political messaging and pandering ruined their narratives or a companies hiring practices lead to teams filled with inept developers that compromised the quality of a game or both. You cried to the mods to get your way. Fine. In that same vein the OP asked for a discussion about pure performance and overclocking of the 5090. His thread is perhaps a bit premature as the card isn't out yet but its his thread. You should give the OP the goddamn courtesy of abiding by the rules of this discussion. There are plenty of other threads where we are discussing the price of the RTX 5090.The price IS fundamental to the discussion. Take off your tinfoil hat and try living in reality.
this what we been doing on this board for the last 30 years man... dont like it, go else where. when you been this hobby this long you can make educated guesses about a lot stuff from leaks and just based on past releases. id bet lot of us have been posing here longer then you been alive so really, chill.And, of course, as well, the 5090 hasn’t been released or even introduced yet, so any discussion of the card is going to be discussion based on rumours.
So it’s perfectly fine to base an entire thread on rumours… oh but price discussion is just plain ridiculous.
What’s ridiculous is pretending you can have a nuanced discussion for a GPU that isn’t even on the market yet.
If have seen his posts in the gaming forum you will already be familiar with his form of bad faith gaslighting and strawman arguments. In other words, don't expect him to stop anytime soon.id bet lot of us have been posing here longer then you been alive so really, chill.
Edit: I’m modifying the thread to allow price discussion since we will likely have an MSRP this week.
I have $500 million in savings and investments, is this the right card for me?Can't wait for all the financial advisors to drop in saying stuff like if you don't meet X income threshold then you should not buy one, if you don't have a mortgage below X threshold then you should not buy one, if you didn't sit down and calculate your finances thoroughly to say yes I can afford it then you should not buy one, if you don't have X amount in savings and investments then you should not buy one, etc etc.
Looks likely to me...So can we get to cyberpunk 120 frames per second, path tracing, 4k, DLSS quality with those specs?
I hope so ffs. I need older cards to lower in price.I think people on 3000 series cards are gonna take the hit and it’s gonna be painful but the jump in performance is probably gonna blow our hair back and we’ll suck it up.
Meh, I made the thread too soon. Fact. I mean, at a certain point this thread will be for the actual enthusiasts who just need to get more FPS injected into their eyeballs. I just don’t think the other thread is properly titled since we don’t know the price or performance yet.
I understand the pricing concerns. I share them, to an extent. But I view it differently having sat on 3090 for 4 years. I tend to think that you can’t really judge a card based solely on its MSRP and VRAM and specs. I think longevity of the card is the ultimate test of value and we won’t know whether it’s a good value until we’ve owned it for a while. I can’t really complain about a high upfront investment in a new card after sitting on 3090 for four years. That’s an incredible run.
I also think that 3000 series owners are gonna look at this very differently from 4000 series owners. If you already have a 4000 card I’m sure the pricing looks straight up insane. If you’re still on your 3090, however I think it’s a bit more palatable even as pricey, as it looks like it will be.
The real question is for this money am I getting two years of life out of the card or four years of life out of the card? I really don’t want to be spending this kind of money every two years. I’m kind of OK spending this kind of money every four years because I know how many awesome gaming moments are going to be had and I think that as hobbies go, it’s still not one of the more expensive hobbies out there.
I think if you’re on 3090 or 3080 you’re running out of road and you need an upgrade now. probably desperately need an update if you’re on 4K. I think if you’re on 4000 series the right thing is probably to wait until the refresh and maybe they rectify the deficiencies in the 5080 with a little bit more VRAM.
I just don’t understand the hate for Nvidia, considering the legs that their cards have had lately. I mean prior to 3090. I was running 1080 TI for God knows how many years and I was able to skip the entire 2000 series of cards.
I mean if you’re on 4090 right now you’re getting like what 60-70 FPS in cyberpunk with path tracing? If I had that kind of performance right now, I would consider probably keeping my card until the refresh of 5000 series. But I’m at like 30 -40FPS or whatever and so I’m all in.
I mean, it is easy for me to say that this is going to be a go because I’m just plain overdue for an upgrade. For 4000 series owners I guess price really is a big factor.
I think people on 3000 series cards are gonna take the hit and it’s gonna be painful but the jump in performance is probably gonna blow our hair back and we’ll suck it up.