RTX 5090 Performance, Benchmarking, Overclocking and Cooling Thread

I'm going to get a new motherboard and processor. That's about all I'm going to do. I'll have to get a different water block for the CPU as I'm going to go with the 9800X3D. Aside from that, I'm keeping everything else. As for whether I'll go with the 5080 or 5090, it will really depend on how far apart they are specs wise and what the prices are.

I'm rocking a 3090 and its showing its age.
 
If the performance jump is as good as it was from the 3090 to the 4090 I'll probably be buying one. No other upgrades done or needed, though I think I'm going to need to cut my case to get the 4090 out...
 
Last year I picked up a 4K 240Hz OLED. The 4090 can do 200+ fps in some games if I use all DLSS features so both super resolution and frame generation, but even that isn't enough to power some of the most demanding games to that high of frame rates such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Alan Wake 2 with path tracing on. Really looking forward to seeing what performance uplifts the 5090 brings so I can do a 2nd run of Cyberpunk Phantom Liberty as well as finishing up both DLCs of Alan Wake 2 on it.
 
I’m curious to see how it handles Path Tracing. I will play these games for the first time after getting the card:

Cyberpunk
Indiana Jones.

I’m hoping I’m set for 4 years with this system.
You pretty much bought the newest stuff available, it's just about guaranteed you'll be good for 4 years. The only thing that might suck is if you buy the 5080 and it's still 16gb.
 
Everything but gripes about pricing is fair game here!

09:20 AM EST, 01/03/2025 (MT Newswires) -- Nvidia (NVDA) is expected to announce new gaming products at the upcoming CES tech show, while investors will seek updates on the path of the company's generative artificial intelligence sales, Wedbush Securities said in a client note.

The brokerage believes the key questions facing the chipmaker include the expected sales trajectory of Blackwell, a generative AI system, over the next few quarters amid concerns that original design manufacturers may take longer to reach full production capacity. However, Wedbush doubts the company will address the issue since it mainly impacts revenue timing.

Investors will also focus on when AI-based consumer applications will emerge and gain widespread adoption as these are expected to benefit the company and "drive upgrade cycles across hardware with ramifications for our entire universe," according to the brokerage.

Nvidia's most "prominent" announcement at the event, which is scheduled to begin on Jan. 7, is expected to be regarding its 50xx series graphics processing units, Wedbush said. The brokerage believes that the impact of the announcement will be "potentially more significant" for other participants in the gaming hardware segment if Nvidia's new parts drive a gaming PC refresh cycle.

The chipmaker is also expected to offer more details about its Jetson Thor robotics program, as well as an update on its autonomous driving product sets. "While we see (Nvidia's) work on these fronts as compelling (with markets arguably eventually large enough to move the revenue needle for Nvidia), we also believe it will take significant time for both areas to develop," Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson wrote in the note.
Blah, blah, blah…

Translation: the new 50xx cards will give you better frame rates and slightly better RTX performance.

Also, saying we can’t talk about the cost of these cards is absurd. The cost is fundamental to the discussion.
 
I can say the same thing to price talk. Blah blah blah it will be more expensive end of story. The problem with price talk is that it turns into constant financial advice discussions that has nothing to do with the GPU itself. Nobody gives a shit what other people do with their money and they shouldn't try to pretend to.
 
I agree the 3090 is starting to show its age. Got my CPU upgraded, Just waiting on the 5090 now.
 
It might not be more expensive. We'll find out soon enough though.
 
Maybe but all signs point to it will. Using GDDR7 and a larger die than the 4090 should translate into higher prices if Nvidia wants to maintain the same margin on it.
 
Saying we can't talk about the politics that make games crap is absurd. It's fundamental to the discussion. (I couldn't help myself.)

Except that in the case of a video card, the cost isn't necessarily a fundamental part of the discussion. This thread is intended to discuss the card's actual performance and overclocking for people who intend to buy the card. Ferrari owners, Raptor R owners, or even Corvette ZR1 owners do not sit there and discuss price because they already know that the costs are well beyond that of normal cars and trucks. Value is subjective and this isn't a price discussion. What many of you don't seem to understand is that while price/performance is king for some, for enthusiasts it isn't necessarily part of the decision to buy such things. Enthusiasts for anything are a different breed. Some of us buy the absolute fastest hardware money can buy and the price is basically irrelevant.

This is [H]ardOCP, not [F]rugalOCP. There are plenty of other threads where price is part of the discussion.
 
Please do not purchase from a scalper. It's very harmful to the community. I understand many of you can spend upwards of $9,999 on a GPU but even at that price it's not worth it to give extra money to a scalper. There's better ways to help those people instead of just giving them money. Local shelters and volunteer programs are much more beneficial.
 
Yeah they won't be getting $500 from me that's for sure. I did get my 4090 FE for MSRP. Took a few weeks, but I found one some scalper never picked up at a local Best Buy. I'll eat my lucky charms next month and play the game once again. I'm not hurting with what I've got and won't reward those bastards.
 
Flippers aren't typically homeless you do realize, right? P. S. If they have the cash and want it, don't tell people what to do ;). I'll get it for msrp though personally.

I'm probably not going to buy for a month or two anyway though. Gotta do some spring cleaning first!
 
You're going all in. Hope to see you get one and looking forward to your results!
 
I think you're safe, if it held the 4090 previously. It's gonna be a whopper, (not the Burger King kind!) but I doubt any bigger than that.
 
If I end up getting one I think I need to get a new PSU also. 1200w might be a bit tight, I think I'm am currently using around 390w idle and like 800w when games are compiling shaders. The 5090 might pull as much as 675w by itself at max according to a arstechnica article I read this morning. Either way I can't get it unless it has a 2-slot max size AIO version or it just won't fit due to all my PCIe slots being filled.
 
Click to expand...

Maybe even more with DLSS 4.0?
 
My current 3090 I got direct from EVGA. The 5090 IDK I would guess MSI or ASUS will have an AIO version. I would lean towards MSI only because I am sure ASUS will be higher priced and I have not heard anything good about their RMAs. I am sure I will go back and forth about buying a 5090 once I see the prices. Though I won't want to spend that kind of money I am kind of itching to buy a new graphics card (really a new rig also but not really a priority) so I am leaning towards getting one.
 
Virtually every gaming site on the internet will discuss the price of the card when they look at it.

Steve Burke will. Digital Foundry will. No site on the planet will dissect this card and say nothing about the price.

No hardware site will ever say: “… and we know that you guys only buy the absolute fastest hardware money can buy and that for you the price is irrelevant… so, of course, we’re not even going to discuss the price.”

The price IS fundamental to the discussion. Take off your tinfoil hat and try living in reality.
 
Alan Wake 2 is another good path tracing showcase. Regarding Half Life, there is actually a path tracing RTX Remix version coming out for that. Stalker 2 will get hardware lumen option hopefully sometime in 2025. There's also Doom: The Dark Ages but I'm not sure if that's going to have path tracing like Indiana Jones. Dying Light 2 The Beast has a good RT feature set.
 
And, of course, as well, the 5090 hasn’t been released or even introduced yet, so any discussion of the card is going to be discussion based on rumours.

So it’s perfectly fine to base an entire thread on rumours… oh but price discussion is just plain ridiculous.

What’s ridiculous is pretending you can have a nuanced discussion for a GPU that isn’t even on the market yet.
 
If only I knew something about how reviews were done.
In a review, discussions about price are absolutely important for placing a piece of hardware in its proper context. However, this thread isn't a review of the RTX 5090 is it? You were the one who wanted the political discussion taken out of the Dragon Age: Veilguard threads and any other thread about a game where the political messaging and pandering ruined their narratives or a companies hiring practices lead to teams filled with inept developers that compromised the quality of a game or both. You cried to the mods to get your way. Fine. In that same vein the OP asked for a discussion about pure performance and overclocking of the 5090. His thread is perhaps a bit premature as the card isn't out yet but its his thread. You should give the OP the goddamn courtesy of abiding by the rules of this discussion. There are plenty of other threads where we are discussing the price of the RTX 5090.

I would kindly ask you discuss price in one of those other threads and stop threadcrapping.
 
this what we been doing on this board for the last 30 years man... dont like it, go else where. when you been this hobby this long you can make educated guesses about a lot stuff from leaks and just based on past releases. id bet lot of us have been posing here longer then you been alive so really, chill.
 
Can't wait for all the financial advisors to drop in saying stuff like if you don't meet X income threshold then you should not buy one, if you don't have a mortgage below X threshold then you should not buy one, if you didn't sit down and calculate your finances thoroughly to say yes I can afford it then you should not buy one, if you don't have X amount in savings and investments then you should not buy one, etc etc. :ROFLMAO:
 
I have $500 million in savings and investments, is this the right card for me? :ROFLMAO:
 
Looks likely to me...

I think there's going to be a big boost in IPC and a higher clock speed to boot. Looking at the 5080 rumored to be 4090 speed or better with only around 2/3 of the cores, it seems that's very much the case.

Add in 80 percent higher raw bandwidth for the 5090 vs. the 4090 and it certainly should have the grunt. There's supposed to be a large L1 cache tweak and much higher boost clocks.
 
I hope so ffs. I need older cards to lower in price.
 
With some others here, my previous card is a 3090, an Asus ROG Strix version; it has served me very well. I anticipate that if I buy an NV card at all, its likely to be the 5090. If the performance is exceptional and the price is at least justifiable then it will be in the running for me. I'll be watching and waiting to see AMD's competitors, not just for reasons of price but also because I like to buy to support open source and other user-friendly practices as opposed to proprietary attempted lock-in; I do wish Nvidia would decide to lead on those policies as well. There's no doubt the 5090 is going to be expensive, but the question is how much and how it relates to its power; I can only hope that if they're thinking of charging more than the $1600 base of the 4090, that the rumors of it being a 32GB VRAM behemoth ends up coming true.

As for upgrades to make ready on my main PC, I've earlier this year I basically shifted from my long serving Intel Haswell-E based platform to

AMD 7950X3D
Arctic Liquid Freezer III A-RGB White edition AIO CPU cooler (mounted upside down to fit on mobo mentioned below - I made a thread about it. Cooling equivalent)
Asus ROG X670E Extreme
GSkill TridentZ Neo 64GB DDR5 6000 CL30 RAM
FSP HydroX PTM Pro 1200w Platinum PSU
Samsung 990 Pro, 980 Pro, 870 EVO 2TB SSDs so far.

Reusing my CaseLabs S8 and a few other things for now, but there's ample room to swap out a 3090 for a 5090, and the 3090 will find a new home in my rebuilt home server box for AI local models and just about anything else useful. There are questions about upgrades such as mobo (unlikely given that the X870E Hero doesn't offer much my existing AM5 board doesn't have. Its more likely I'd go for the next gen Threadripper when they start showing up) and CPU ( I am curious about a Ryzen 9950X3D especially if the cache is on both CCDs) but we'll see.

In any event, if I grab a 5090 it will likely either be the FE and/or Asus ROG Strix. The former has the benefit of compatibility for any aftermarket cooling blocks and accessories plus pricing most likely, but i also remember some of the issues with the 3090 FE cooling particularly on the backplate and hope that won't return. AIB cards tend to be a little more expensive especially the "high tier" offering, but much like the 3090 (and apparently the 4090) the Asus ROG Strix models seem to be some of the few that justify the AIB premium in terms of performance, cooling, VRM etc..if any of them do, that is. Its also likely to have a reasonable chance of cooling support, like the excellent OptimusPC watercooling blocks. However, if the FE is fantastic it may not be worth spending the extra for the Strix, especially if there's a tariff situation and things end up like 2020 again where FE's generally avoid the tariff yet AIBs get hit.

Guess we'll see what tomorrow brings, release dates, availability and more.
 
Ya I agree the other thread listing performance and pricing almost an entire YEAR before the 5090 launches and not even flagging it as rumors or anything but treating it as cold hard facts is just silly lol. I also think you would easily get 4 years out of the 5090 so definitely worth the investment to be set for that long.
 
