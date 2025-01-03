RTX 5090 Performance, Benchmarking, Overclocking and Cooling Thread

Meh, I made the thread too soon. Fact. I mean, at a certain point this thread will be for the actual enthusiasts who just need to get more FPS injected into their eyeballs. I just don’t think the other thread is properly titled since we don’t know the price or performance yet.



I understand the pricing concerns. I share them, to an extent. But I view it differently having sat on 3090 for 4 years. I tend to think that you can’t really judge a card based solely on its MSRP and VRAM and specs. I think longevity of the card is the ultimate test of value and we won’t know whether it’s a good value until we’ve owned it for a while. I can’t really complain about a high upfront investment in a new card after sitting on 3090 for four years. That’s an incredible run.



I also think that 3000 series owners are gonna look at this very differently from 4000 series owners. If you already have a 4000 card I’m sure the pricing looks straight up insane. If you’re still on your 3090, however I think it’s a bit more palatable even as pricey, as it looks like it will be.



The real question is for this money am I getting two years of life out of the card or four years of life out of the card? I really don’t want to be spending this kind of money every two years. I’m kind of OK spending this kind of money every four years because I know how many awesome gaming moments are going to be had and I think that as hobbies go, it’s still not one of the more expensive hobbies out there.



I think if you’re on 3090 or 3080 you’re running out of road and you need an upgrade now. probably desperately need an update if you’re on 4K. I think if you’re on 4000 series the right thing is probably to wait until the refresh and maybe they rectify the deficiencies in the 5080 with a little bit more VRAM.



I just don’t understand the hate for Nvidia, considering the legs that their cards have had lately. I mean prior to 3090. I was running 1080 TI for God knows how many years and I was able to skip the entire 2000 series of cards.



I mean if you’re on 4090 right now you’re getting like what 60-70 FPS in cyberpunk with path tracing? If I had that kind of performance right now, I would consider probably keeping my card until the refresh of 5000 series. But I’m at like 30 -40FPS or whatever and so I’m all in.



I mean, it is easy for me to say that this is going to be a go because I’m just plain overdue for an upgrade. For 4000 series owners I guess price really is a big factor.



I think people on 3000 series cards are gonna take the hit and it’s gonna be painful but the jump in performance is probably gonna blow our hair back and we’ll suck it up.