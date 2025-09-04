RTX 5090 4K Gaming build - Core Ultra 265K tuned vs 9800X3D - Talk me out of or for returning my 265K parts and getting 9800X3D parts at microcenter

Money is little to no object in this case just to start off



Ok I sold off my Raptor Lake 14700K parts due to degradation fears months and months down the road as lots say even microcode update its just a band aide. And I really do not want to go through warranty garbage with Intel to repeat process again



Ok so I got a great deal on 265K for $239 as most places have good deals for $259 but MC has $20 off it and 9800X3D for $239.99 and $459.99 instead of $479.99 respectively. However I just spent $673 on an MSI Z890 Unify-X to ensure high quality stable 8400 RAM speed. But I returned that unopened to Amazon and returned the 8400 RAM for 8000 RAM and went with MSI Z890 Tomahawk instead.



Now I know I know all the benchmarks say 9800X3D slams the 265K in almost all games. I kind of wanted more than 8 cores even if all I mostly do is play games. I liked the extra headroom though maybe overthinking it. Like future proofing as it seems games may become more aware of more cores especially since the cores in 15th Gen are just as if not slightly more powerful than 9800X3D. Its just that 9800X3D has the huge L3 cache which gives it its advantage not that the lesser cores have better IPC or clocks.



Though numbers cannot really lie can they? Or can they. Many have stated well AMD feels less responsive and smooth? Though some succumb and say it is FUD.



Also hear AMD is more buggy especially X3D parts and AMD Drip and how NVIDIA drivers do not play nice especially with mouse polling on 9800X3D? Was that FUD or an issue and is it now fixed??



Also hear AMD more buggy and less reliable platform compared to Intel? Is that true or just more FUD?