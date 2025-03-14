RTX 5060 listed for over $500. Has Nvidia lost their minds?

V

vjhawk

Gawd
Joined
Sep 2, 2016
Messages
627
Just as the headline says. Nvidia now wants over $500 for the 5060 model and nearly $600 for the 5060 Ti according to leaked pricing.

1741914775214.png

This feels extremely anti-consumer. In particular since the significantly faster 9070 and 9070 XT retail for only $549 and $599 respectively and trade blows with Nvidia's 70 series.

Not to mention the 5060 will only have 8GB of VRAM. Depending on the version of the 5060 Ti it will have either 8GB or 16GB of VRAM.

1741915014947.png


This feels like a gut punch for Nvidia to price their low end cards this high. Is Nvidia just deliberately trying to give a middle finger to gamers at this point?
 
Ploy to clear out all those $300 4060s still on the shelves? Just wow if true.
 
Are you talking about this videocardz article ?
https://videocardz.com/pixel/chines...2gb-and-rtx-5060-ti-cards-with-initial-prices

That seem to be the price for an 12GBvram 5060 ? Not sure it really exist yet or everything there are placeholder, an over $500 for a 5060 would make little sense.

And 3799 yuan with vats, that would be less than 500, the 5070 was 4600, so a 3800 yuan 5060 would be ~$450 (which make the videocard price more "dangerous" because more possible)
 
Last edited:
vjhawk said:
It's simply unreasonable at over $500 for a 60 series and should be called out as price gouging.

The performance uplift looks to be less than 10%.

The prices should be less than $300 for the 5060 and less than $400 for the 5060 Ti.

Breakdown of new 5060 series:

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-GNRSm4C-_4&t=35s
Click to expand...

If you want cheap GPUs go back to 44/28nm lithography. Yields are poor at sub 10nm litho.
 
I'm not a gamer. Just looking at a few key metrics, 3060 Ti should still has a decent gaming performance at 1080p, maybe except for a very few games imo. Though 3060 Ti does not support the latest DLSS and not power efficient when comparing to the two newer gen cards, my EVGA 3060 Ti FTW can still clock 2000 MHz easily. I think the 5060 Ti card should only cost around $299 msrp, perhaps around $349 for AIBs. The 3060 Ti in the secondary market (ebay) can be found for around $250 if you are patient, sometimes much less via private transaction (e.g. reddit).


5060 Ti 8GB4060 Ti 8GB3060 Ti 8GB
Cuda cores460843524864
Base / Boost clock MHz2407 / 25722310 / 25351410 / 1665
Memory bandwidth GB/s448288448
 
Regardless.. More 8Gb GPUs priced over $300 brand new in 2025 is a no from me dawg.
 
pututu said:
I'm not a gamer. Just looking at a few key metrics, 3060 Ti should still has a decent gaming performance at 1080p, maybe except for a very few games imo. Though 3060 Ti does not support the latest DLSS and not power efficient when comparing to the two newer gen cards, my EVGA 3060 Ti FTW can still clock 2000 MHz easily. I think the 5060 Ti card should only cost around $299 msrp, perhaps around $349 for AIBs. The 3060 Ti in the secondary market (ebay) can be found for around $250 if you are patient, sometimes much less via private transaction (e.g. reddit).


5060 Ti 8GB4060 Ti 8GB3060 Ti 8GB
Cuda cores460843524864
Base / Boost clock MHz2407 / 25722310 / 25351410 / 1665
Memory bandwidth GB/s448288448
Click to expand...
what people do not realize is the cost of sub 5nm lithography and poor yields.
My 2013 390x did 400 GB/s overclocked LOL. If you expect sub $300 GPUs break out the mothballed 28/44 nm litho scanners from last decade.
 
vjhawk said:
It's simply unreasonable at over $500 for a 60 series and should be called out as price gouging.

The performance uplift looks to be less than 10%.

The prices should be less than $300 for the 5060 and less than $400 for the 5060 Ti.

Breakdown of new 5060 series:

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-GNRSm4C-_4&t=35s
Click to expand...

I didn't read all of the replies, but Nvidia to beholden to shareholders and if people are willing to pay that much and Nvidia sells it lower they can actually be called on leaving profit on the table. People will buy Nvidia cards at any price, so why sell for less when everything will sell at whatever price?
 
auntjemima said:
I didn't read all of the replies, but Nvidia to beholden to shareholders and if people are willing to pay that much and Nvidia sells it lower they can actually be called on leaving profit on the table.
Click to expand...
Not that many would be willing, profit per units * numbers of units matter and stack.

if you sell the 5060 8GB $500, the 5060TI 8 GB will need to be $550 and that the price of the 12GB 5070, what do you do with the 16GB 5060 ti, $600 ?

The title and first message is I think a bit misleading and probably talking about this:
https://videocardz.com/pixel/chines...2gb-and-rtx-5060-ti-cards-with-initial-prices

20% tax is in that price, it would be for the 12GB 5060 version, etc.... (and quite in advance of the launch, that I am not sure actual final price exist and if the 12GB 5060 is an actual product).

At least "msrp" wise for the martking to make sense you want the 5060TI 16GB to be at maximum just a bit cheaper than the 5070 (that what the chinesse retailer link seem to point out), like the 4060ti 16 was cheaper than the 4070, the 5060 ti 8GB need to be cheaper and the 8GB 5060 even cheaper, there is no room for it to be over $500.
with a 5050 coming and the 5060 being possibly the strongest performance boost sku->sku of this generation, I can see them trying to go $400

5060: $400
ti8gb: $450 (and upcoming 5060 12GB)
ti16gb: $525
70: $550

But the performance gap with a 5070 is still a good one, that theoretical max, if the 9060 is any good you probably need to go a bit lower than that.
 
Last edited:
Are benchmarks out? How does the 5060Ti compare to a RTX 3080? I just got one for $290.
These prices are terrible and they keep getting worse on new cards.
 
pututu said:
I'm not a gamer. Just looking at a few key metrics, 3060 Ti should still has a decent gaming performance at 1080p, maybe except for a very few games imo. Though 3060 Ti does not support the latest DLSS and not power efficient when comparing to the two newer gen cards,
Click to expand...
Incorrect. The 30 series supports DLSS4. DLSS4 is available on everything down to the 20 series. What the 30 series doesn't get is frame generation or multi-frame generation.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top