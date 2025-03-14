RTX 5060 listed for over $500. Has Nvidia lost their minds?

auntjemima said: I didn't read all of the replies, but Nvidia to beholden to shareholders and if people are willing to pay that much and Nvidia sells it lower they can actually be called on leaving profit on the table. Click to expand...

Not that many would be willing, profit per units * numbers of units matter and stack.if you sell the 5060 8GB $500, the 5060TI 8 GB will need to be $550 and that the price of the 12GB 5070, what do you do with the 16GB 5060 ti, $600 ?The title and first message is I think a bit misleading and probably talking about this:20% tax is in that price, it would be for the 12GB 5060 version, etc.... (and quite in advance of the launch, that I am not sure actual final price exist and if the 12GB 5060 is an actual product).At least "msrp" wise for the martking to make sense you want the 5060TI 16GB to be at maximum just a bit cheaper than the 5070 (that what the chinesse retailer link seem to point out), like the 4060ti 16 was cheaper than the 4070, the 5060 ti 8GB need to be cheaper and the 8GB 5060 even cheaper, there is no room for it to be over $500.with a 5050 coming and the 5060 being possibly the strongest performance boost sku->sku of this generation, I can see them trying to go $4005060: $400ti8gb: $450 (and upcoming 5060 12GB)ti16gb: $52570: $550But the performance gap with a 5070 is still a good one, that theoretical max, if the 9060 is any good you probably need to go a bit lower than that.