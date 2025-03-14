RTX 5060 listed for over $500. Has Nvidia lost their minds?

Just as the headline says. Nvidia now wants over $500 for the 5060 model and nearly $600 for the 5060 Ti according to leaked pricing.
This feels extremely anti-consumer. In particular since the significantly faster 9070 and 9070 XT retail for only $549 and $599 respectively and trade blows with Nvidia's 70 series.
Not to mention the 5060 will only have 8GB of VRAM. Depending on the version of the 5060 Ti it will have either 8GB or 16GB of VRAM.
This feels like a gut punch for Nvidia to price their low end cards this high. Is Nvidia just deliberately trying to give a middle finger to gamers at this point?
