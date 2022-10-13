RTX 4090 / test DSR Factors on 4k resolution

Hello everyone,
I want to ask you something about the nVidia DSR Factors
Let’s say, I test it with RTX 4090 on 4k resolution
If I enable 4x in the DSR Factors ( in menu game, as well, 7680 x 4320 ) which is 8k
Is this test, real ? Does it simulate 7680 x 4320 pixels ?
I asked, because, right now I play at 4k ( 55 inches ) RTX 3090
I ordered the RTX 4090 ( Gigabyte, OC ) but I do not want to purchase the 65 inches 8k, before I have an idea about the RTX 4090 performance at 8k.
When I get the 4090, I’ll try all my games, with the 4k display I have right now ( sim racing and flight simulators, only ) with the DSR Factors 4x
If I get 30 fps, average, I’m okay with that.
Any advices are welcome, thank you
