RTX 4090 / ROG Swift OLED 27” 480Hz Monitor PG27AQDP / Z890 AORUS Motherboard

V

Vega

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 12, 2004
Messages
7,234
Gigabyte RTX 4090 Gaming OC, works great, stock voltage runs around 3,000 MHz. Still under warranty, will provide invoice to buyer. $1,999 shipped.

ASUS ROG Swift OLED 27” 1440P Gaming Monitor PG27AQDP QHD, 480Hz. Like new, only used for a few days. The refresh rate is amazing for fast paced FPS, I just don't play those type of games anymore (as in I'm no longer good at them haha). 100% positive Heatware and Ebay ratings I can provide. Comes with original box and accessories. $649 shipped.

AORUS Z890 Elite WIFI7 Motherboard. New/unopened. $129 shipped.
 

Attachments

  • 20250326_110405.jpg
    20250326_110405.jpg
    393.5 KB · Views: 0
  • Untitled.jpg
    Untitled.jpg
    262.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 1744156077796.png
    1744156077796.png
    137.2 KB · Views: 0
  • signal-2025-04-08-173734_007.jpeg
    signal-2025-04-08-173734_007.jpeg
    444.1 KB · Views: 0
  • signal-2025-04-08-173734_006.jpeg
    signal-2025-04-08-173734_006.jpeg
    379.2 KB · Views: 0
  • signal-2025-04-08-173734_005.jpeg
    signal-2025-04-08-173734_005.jpeg
    528.2 KB · Views: 0
  • signal-2025-04-08-173734_004.jpeg
    signal-2025-04-08-173734_004.jpeg
    419.1 KB · Views: 0
  • signal-2025-04-08-173734_003.jpeg
    signal-2025-04-08-173734_003.jpeg
    413.2 KB · Views: 0
  • signal-2025-04-08-173734_002.jpeg
    signal-2025-04-08-173734_002.jpeg
    544.7 KB · Views: 0
  • signal-2025-04-08-175812_002.jpeg
    signal-2025-04-08-175812_002.jpeg
    458.1 KB · Views: 0
  • signal-2025-04-08-173734_007.jpeg
    signal-2025-04-08-173734_007.jpeg
    444.1 KB · Views: 0
  • signal-2025-04-08-173734_006.jpeg
    signal-2025-04-08-173734_006.jpeg
    379.2 KB · Views: 0
  • signal-2025-04-08-173734_005.jpeg
    signal-2025-04-08-173734_005.jpeg
    528.2 KB · Views: 0
  • signal-2025-04-08-173734_004.jpeg
    signal-2025-04-08-173734_004.jpeg
    419.1 KB · Views: 0
  • signal-2025-04-08-173734_003.jpeg
    signal-2025-04-08-173734_003.jpeg
    413.2 KB · Views: 0
  • signal-2025-04-08-173734_002.jpeg
    signal-2025-04-08-173734_002.jpeg
    544.7 KB · Views: 0
  • image.png
    image.png
    150.8 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top