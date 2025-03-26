RTX 4090 / ROG Swift OLED 27” 480Hz Monitor PG27AQDP / Z890 AORUS Motherboard

Gigabyte RTX 4090 Gaming OC, works great, stock voltage runs around 3,000 MHz. Still under warranty, will provide invoice to buyer. $1,999 shipped.
ASUS ROG Swift OLED 27” 1440P Gaming Monitor PG27AQDP QHD, 480Hz. Like new, only used for a few days. The refresh rate is amazing for fast paced FPS, I just don't play those type of games anymore (as in I'm no longer good at them haha). 100% positive Heatware and Ebay ratings I can provide. Comes with original box and accessories. $649 shipped.
AORUS Z890 Elite WIFI7 Motherboard. New/unopened. $129 shipped.
