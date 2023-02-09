RTX 4090 Port Royal Scores - Post your Runs!

III_Slyflyer_III
Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 17, 2019
- Messages
- 831
As the title says, I am curious what everyone is pushing on the Port Royal benchmark with these 4090's. I noticed a jump of about 1000 points on this test simply by overclocking the memory from 21GHz to 23GHz... core made very minimal difference for me. Seems to land where I should be, but would be fun to compare, and compete?
Score = 27109 | 125.51 fps
http://www.3dmark.com/pr/2134184
