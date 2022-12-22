RTX-4090 Incoming - Need case suggestions

I just purchased a MSI Suprim RTX 4090 card and I am looking to build out a new system. In my current system I'm using and love my Lian Li Lancool-II-Mesh-RGB. From this Reddit post it shows that the this case can do the 4090 card but with the 2 fans at the bottom of the case there isn't room to have 1 add-in card. I need the room for the add-in card as I've got a 10G network and need to fit my IBM X520 10G NIC. I did check and my UnFi 10G switch won't do 2.5G on the RJ-45 10G ports.

Any suggestions on a case similar to the Lian Li Lancool-II-Mesh-RGB would be greatly appreciated. I can go a bit bigger on the case.

Thanks
 
Furious_Styles said:
I'd just remove the fans and keep the case if you really like it. They probably do very little to the actual case temp.
I am building a new system (keeping my existing system in its case) so looking at different cases is a good idea though I might come back to the same case (currently have 3 of them...!). I'm going to be running the 4090 and a i9-13900 so my thought is to allow for as much airflow as I can. I don't know if this will matter, but it is a thought.
 
F

Furious_Styles

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 16, 2013
Messages
3,727
vorpel said:
I am building a new system (keeping my existing system in its case) so looking at different cases is a good idea though I might come back to the same case (currently have 3 of them...!). I'm going to be running the 4090 and a i9-13900 so my thought is to allow for as much airflow as I can. I don't know if this will matter, but it is a thought.
Why are you keeping the NIC then? Why not just buy a mobo with a 10G port?
 
