RTX 4090 FEW like new and Gigabyte Gaming OC 4090 like new

I have 2 - 4090s.

One gigabyte gaming OC 4090 and 4090 FE - Both are like new, only a few weeks old.

I am open to selling both but I am gearing towards keeping the one of them depends on which one sells. Both have original boxes.

Gigabyte OC 4090 - $1500 Shipped. (This I will be able to ship out Wednesday)

RTX 4090 FE - $1575 shipped. (ship out by tuesday if sold)

Payment method: Paypal F&F or Zelle. I can provide receipt for both of them.

Heat in signature below. Sold lot of 4090s here.
 
