RTX 4090 Breaks World Record, Pushing Over 3.8GHz in First Full-Blown 3D Benchmark

"At this speed, the 4090 is just as fast as most CPUs"
"Cens' 3.825GHz overclocking setup included a Colorful GeForce RTX 4090 iGame LAB graphics card paired with an Intel Core i9-13900K running on a Z790 Dark Kingpin motherboard. To achieve 3D stability, the GPU was cooled to -34.6C with a pot temperature under 190C. This was enough to keep the GPU clocked at 3.825GHz consistently for the entire duration (as seen by the GPU-Z frequency graph), and resulted in a Superposition score of 18,701 points in the 8K optimized benchmark."
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/rtx-4090-3d-benchmark-world-record-3-8ghz-oc
