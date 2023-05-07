RTX 4090 / Assetto Corsa / 2000 + RPM noise

shadowj

Hello everyone
I'm using the RTX 4090, 8k, and I'm pretty happy with the performance
I do play only flight simulators and Sim Racing
Everything is fine, but when I play Assetto Corsa, the RPM reaches 2000 very fast and the fans are getting very loud - annoying
Tried to reduce the AC settings but no go
Is there a way to limit the RPM with the Gigabyte Control Center Software ?
Could anyone help me, please ?
Here is a printscreen with some details, when the fans are starting to be loud
Thank you
 

learners permit

That's a very high load on the card going by utilization and render latency. I doubt you should attempt to slow the fan rpm as it's likely necessary to keep the gpu from getting cooked. You could try lowering some setting to unload the gpu and the fan rpm will slow as needed. DLSS could be employed as well to lower target render resolution thus unloading the gpu as well.
 
shadowj

pendragon1 said:
thats why.
drop to 4k. yes, i know you dont want to...
Tried with 4k and even 2k
Couldn't see a difference ( graphics and performance )
I'll have to uninstall it, completely, and do a fresh install
Thank you, I'll be back when I'm done
 
