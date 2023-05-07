RTX 4090 / Assetto Corsa / 2000 + RPM noise

Hello everyone

I'm using the RTX 4090, 8k, and I'm pretty happy with the performance

I do play only flight simulators and Sim Racing

Everything is fine, but when I play Assetto Corsa, the RPM reaches 2000 very fast and the fans are getting very loud - annoying

Tried to reduce the AC settings but no go

Is there a way to limit the RPM with the Gigabyte Control Center Software ?

Could anyone help me, please ?

Here is a printscreen with some details, when the fans are starting to be loud

Thank you