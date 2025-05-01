RTX 4080 Super FS

RTX 4080 Super for sale. Only been gamed on. Never over clocked as I didn't see the point. Comes with original box, 12 pin connector and I think I even have all the stickers it came with. I've realized that 95% of the time I spend gaming on my PC these days is playing Magic Arena which will run on anything and I don't really have any need for a card this powerful.
$1175 shipped lower 48. I accept PayPal. If using G&S add 3%.
Heatware is under Malaziel.
