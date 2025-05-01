  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
RTX 4080 Super FS Price Constantly Lowered

L

Logan M

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 25, 2016
Messages
266
RTX 4080 Super for sale. Only been gamed on. Never over clocked as I didn't see the point. Comes with original box, 12 pin connector and I think I even have all the stickers it came with. I've realized that 95% of the time I spend gaming on my PC these days is playing Magic Arena which will run on anything and I don't really have any need for a card this powerful.

$1172 shipped lower 48. I accept PayPal. If using G&S add 3%.

Heatware is under Malaziel.
 

