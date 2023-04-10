RTX 4080 or 4070 Ti for gaming at 21:9 1440p?

I've been doing research and have decided on one of these two cards for my new AW3423DWF, I'm not sold on the 4080 and whether it's worth the 50% price increase for the 20~25% performance increase. If you had to make a case for each card and why it would be the better option (pros/cons). I can currently get both of them at MSRP (70 Ti ASUS Tuf 799, or 4080 FE 1199), I almost exclusively play single players games besides casual Battlefield on occasion, I don't need to max out the monitor to 165Hz but would like to maintain fluid gameplay with framerates above 60-70. I'm personally a fan of Ray Tracing when it's implemented well and don't mind using DLSS, I'm coming from a 2070S my CPU is 9900KS, 32GB RAM 3200, power supply isn't an issue. I'm leaning towards the 70 Ti currently, I know the 4080 is the worse price for performance card and $800 + tax is already a lot for a video card imo. I think some people are using a few case scenarios of very poor optimization to say the card is VRAM/Bus limited, I think some reviewers on YouTube may have an incentive to push AMD, alas I'm sticking with Nvidia as I prefer their features/efficiency and overall approach. I don't plan on gaming at 4K much at all, maybe once in a while I will connect to my TV but don't mind adjusting settings to improve performance, 95% of gaming will be at 3440 x 1440.
 
