RTX 4080 $899 + $25 membership at GameStop

Looks like a great deal if one is fortunate enough to find one in-stock (none available for my location)

Fwiw I wouldn't necessarily hold off on buying a 4080 because of the imminent 4080S launch- especially at a price like this. Unless NV surprises everyone by putting an AD102 chip in the '80 Super, the fastest it could be on AD103 is like single-digit gains vs the existing 4080.
 
I think it's a great deal, especially if you already have a pro membership. There were a couple of other nice deals for pro only as well.
 
