RTX 4080 $899 + $25 membership at GameStop

pututu
[H]ard DC'er of the Year 2021
- Joined
- Dec 27, 2015
- Messages
- 2,953
https://www.gamestop.com/pc-gaming/...g-x-trio-graphics-card-g408016gxt/357111.html
Not sure if this is a good deal considering that the super version is rumored to launch on Jan 31st.
Note store pick-up you get $25 off or $50 savings if you already have membership and visit the store.
Edit: probably oos and there is none near where I live
Not sure if this is a good deal considering that the super version is rumored to launch on Jan 31st.
Note store pick-up you get $25 off or $50 savings if you already have membership and visit the store.
Edit: probably oos and there is none near where I live