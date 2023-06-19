RTX 4070 Ti Strix touching AIO

I think this is hilarious. Before ordering a 4070 Ti Strix, I made sure to measure the available space in my case (Corsair Carbide 275R) - with a front 360 AIO there was exactly 336mm of clearance for a GPU. The 4070 Ti Strix is listed as 336mm in length. So it should fit!
Well yes, it fits. Precisely. It is just barely touching the AIO. But everything is working fine. It’s ridiculous how big a 280 watt video card is nowadays but the performance (in Linux) is nice.
