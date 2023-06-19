RTX 4070 Ti Strix touching AIO

I think this is hilarious. Before ordering a 4070 Ti Strix, I made sure to measure the available space in my case (Corsair Carbide 275R) - with a front 360 AIO there was exactly 336mm of clearance for a GPU. The 4070 Ti Strix is listed as 336mm in length. So it should fit!

EABB50AF-647F-443B-AA90-A544CF837566.jpeg


Well yes, it fits. Precisely. It is just barely touching the AIO. But everything is working fine. It’s ridiculous how big a 280 watt video card is nowadays but the performance (in Linux) is nice.
 
why are these 4xxx cards so big tho? there's no reason for it i can see given that my 1080 ti was smaller and sucked down more power.
 
