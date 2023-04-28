Rtx 4070 FE

N

NKD

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 26, 2007
Messages
9,552
I just got this Few days ago from BB. Way smaller then I thought and works great. But today I got in on an open box 4080 so I ordered that.

If anyone wants they can have it for 600 shipped f&f or Zelle.

works great with original box. I will return it once I get the 4080. But wanted to open it up to someone if they want FE an save taxes.

Thanks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top