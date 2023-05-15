RTX 4000 SFF Delivers RTX 3060 Ti-Like Performance At 65% Lower Power

Quite impressive

“Remember that the the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is a 200W graphics card. Therefore, it is very impressive how the margin between the RTX 4000 SFF and the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti wasn’t very significant despite the former having a 65% lower TDP.

The GeForce RTX 3060, which is a 170W SKU, isn’t a pushover, either. Nonetheless, the RTX 4000 SFF surpassed the Ampere graphics card by a comfortable margin (20% average). When it comes to generation-over-generation uplifts, the RTX 4000 SFF, on average, was about 70% faster than the RTX A2000, whose performance is similar to that of the mainstream GeForce RTX 3050.

The RTX 4000 SFF has a MSRP of $1,250 so no one in their mind would purchase it for gaming. Nonetheless, it’s good to know that the RTX 4000 SFF is a capable gaming graphics card when professionals need to take some R&R time from their work.”

1684143997561.png

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/rtx-4000-sff-benchmarked
 
