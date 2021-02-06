RTX 3xxx Laptops Being Bulk Bought by Chinese ETH Crypto Farmers

https://videocardz.com/newz/chinese...uying-geforce-rtx-30-laptops-to-mine-ethereum
I never thought it would come to this (I understand full-size GPUs - but laptop GPUs?)...but ETH has been crazy skyrocketing and it's tough to get cards.
The article even talks about how someone went to Starbucks with their laptop and plugged in for 2 hours - mined enough ETH to pay for the coffee.
