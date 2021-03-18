RTX 3090

For those that really want an RTX 3090, but can never get a hold of one, go to Dell's website, order an Alienware pre-built R12 system and configure a 3090 for roughly $3500 and get yourself one to play with so you won't be drooling all over your computer table.

Granted, it's not the $1500ish you pay with MSRP, but hey, you get a brand new PC along with it. And it's an Alienware one with 11th Gen Intel CPU.

The 3090 costs over $3000 now anyway, spend $500 more, and you get a brand new PC.
 
I would try that but from what I've heard, the GPUs in those PCs tend to be very minimally spec'd with basic coolers and often semi custom PCBs that you can't get a waterblock for.


$3,000? I bought a custom AIO 3090 for $1,800 last week.
Cool, send me the link so I can buy one too.
 
The lowest I can find on Dell's website with a 3090 is about $4K, but the original point does stand. By the time you get done buying all the other parts of the system, you'd be most of the way to $4K with a system worthy of a 3090, and the spec you get with the R12 isn't bad.

You get lower quality parts this way, though, including the 3090 itself. That 3090 you're getting in a Dell is probably the cheapest card PNY could possibly make that meets whatever minimum spec nvidia hands out.

Edit: You can get that machine with a 6800XT, too, apparently, but at that price, it really needs to have the 3090.
 
