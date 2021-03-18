For those that really want an RTX 3090, but can never get a hold of one, go to Dell's website, order an Alienware pre-built R12 system and configure a 3090 for roughly $3500 and get yourself one to play with so you won't be drooling all over your computer table.
Granted, it's not the $1500ish you pay with MSRP, but hey, you get a brand new PC along with it. And it's an Alienware one with 11th Gen Intel CPU.
The 3090 costs over $3000 now anyway, spend $500 more, and you get a brand new PC.
