RTX 3090 TI EVGA FTW ULTRA still under warranty $850.00 +25 to ship, includes all accessories and original box in mint condition , lightly used , pet/smoke free home.
Can provide original receipt from Newegg to show proof of purchase.
can show ebay and have perfect feedback.
Located in Colorado USA. Not selling outside of country.
Can provide original receipt from Newegg to show proof of purchase.
can show ebay and have perfect feedback.
Located in Colorado USA. Not selling outside of country.
Last edited: