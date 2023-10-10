RTX 3090 TI EVGA FTW ULTRA still under warranty $850.00

U

UnrealCpu

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 20, 2003
Messages
2,764
RTX 3090 TI EVGA FTW ULTRA still under warranty $850.00 +25 to ship, includes all accessories and original box in mint condition , lightly used , pet/smoke free home.


Can provide original receipt from Newegg to show proof of purchase.

can show ebay and have perfect feedback.

Located in Colorado USA. Not selling outside of country.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top