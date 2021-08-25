RTX 3090 Strix OC - Temperatures / Undervolting Results

Hi,I have a Strix 3090 OC for a while now and the card is great but i'm always concerned by temps.At stock profile with fan speed around 90 to 100%The Core can goes up to 80cmemory around 86 kinda.I have a 3840x1600 / 160Hz screen.I've read that GDDR6X is safe untill 100c but still I'm not very comfortable with high temps and fan noise and i'm considering going on a full loop in a few monthsIn the meantime i've undervolted the GPU to 1860Mhz @ 0.825v, no issues so far, is this a good results. I've not really been able to benchmark if the gaming performance was really affected but what % of FPS am I Losing you think?Thanks !