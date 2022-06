Hi, I just transplanted my 3090 from an Intel 12900 build to a Ryzen 5950x build and for some reason my Vray benchmark scores for Cuda and RTX testas are litterally half of what they used to be. The CPU test, the Ryzen scoried higher. But the GPU only tests, the 3090 is now half the speed. Would anyone know why? The only thing that changed was the cpu and mobo. The mobo is a Asus ROG Crosshair VII Hero with current bios.