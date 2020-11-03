***RTX 3090 [H] Owner's Official 3DMark Time Spy Leaderboard***

M

mnewxcv

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 4, 2007
Messages
7,387
here we can have some friendly competition for achieving the highest Time Spy score. I chose Time Spy and not Port Royale because Time Spy is available for free here. Please make sure you are using the latest version.

The rules are:
1. In your post, please include a link to your validated result and please tell us if it is air cooling, water cooling, or extreme cooling (AC, chiller, dry ice, LN2, etc).
2. No double posting. If you would like to post a higher score than your old one, either edit your post or wait for someone else to post theirs.
3. Leaderboard will consist of top 10 scores per cooling type only.


Have fun!

Extreme Cooling:
1.
2.
3.

Water Cooling:
1.
2.
3.

Air Cooling:
1. 18084 (sk3tch)
2. 17901 (mnewxcv)
3. 17820 (erek)
4. 17489 (motqalden)
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
 
Last edited:
erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
6,727
is this a Junky result? completely stock... Air

https://www.3dmark.com/spy/14996391
 
erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
6,727
what's the deal? Gigabyte cards aren't that good? FE is actually the better, stock for stock?
 
M

mnewxcv

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 4, 2007
Messages
7,387
erek said:
what's the deal? Gigabyte cards aren't that good? FE is actually the better, stock for stock?
Not necessarily. He has a lower avg gpu temp, and therefore higher avg gpu clock (due to boosting higher at lower Temps).
 
