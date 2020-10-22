Rtx 3090 and 9700K underperforming in Crysis Remaster.

Hi. Pc:9700K stock 4600mhzAorus Z390 Pro Gaming2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILLPalit Rtx 3090 Pro GamingSeasonic 750W-TX Ultra Platinum PrimeI compared my fps in Crysis Remaster with somebody < link above >. There are moments like 1:11 when he have 65fps and i 50fps. And in other moments i have 15 fps lower. I doubt its because cpu difference? He have CPU: i9-10900K to 5.2ghz.Also i tested other games and benchmarks and in other games my fps are fine the same. Only in this Crysis Remaster. Anybody know why i have less fps?