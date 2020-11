Hello. I have a question. Maybe i will buy Rtx 3090 Aorus Xtreme with 3x8 pin connector. My question is how to plug it?

I mean it will need 3 separate cables from psu ? If card have 2x8pin it need 2 separate cables. But what with 3x8 pin? Thx





Psu will be Seasonic 1000W TX Ultra Plus Platinum